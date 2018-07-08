 

London fans celebrate as England reach WC semifinals

England have reached the World Cup semi-finals for the first time since 1990.
00:15
1
Croatia will face England in the semi-final after defeating Russia 4-3 from the spot in Sochi.

Croatia beat Russia in thrilling penalty shootout to seal spot in World Cup semi-final

00:20
2
The Kiwi golfer made the youngster's day in West Virginia.

'I was walking back in shock' – Danny Lee makes young fan's day

00:15
3
The Kiwi driver suffered a suspension failure to remember at Silverstone.

Watch: Sparks fly as Brendon Hartley walks away from crash at British Grand Prix practice

4
Shane van Gisbergen, Red Bull Holden Racing Australia. ITM Auckland Supersprint V8 Supercars. Pukekohe Park Raceway, Auckland, New Zealand. 04 November 2017. © Copyright Image: Marc Shannon / www.photosport.nz.

Kiwi driver Shane Van Gisbergen finishes second at Townsville Supercars

00:15
5
Adesanya earned a $50,000 reward for performance of the night after defeating Brad Tavares by unanimous decision.

Kiwi UFC fighter Israel Adesanya pays tribute to Johnny Danger after dominating UFC bout

The Green Party co-leader says she has already received messages that her speaking out is allowing abused people to not feel alone.

'My skin has thickened' - MP Marama Davidson receives 'vile' death threats after far-right Canadian duo banned from council venues

The threats came after the MP posted a link to a story.


00:15
Join 1 NEWS NOW for live coverage of the 2018 Football World Cup from Russia.

One man dead, two people seriously injured after shooting in Hamilton

Waikato police are investigating the fatal shooting.

00:30
The mercurial Chiefs star McKenzie started and finished the move in his side’s 24-19 win over the Brumbies.

Lucky escape as the Chiefs hold on to defeat gutsy Brumbies after late comeback

The Chiefs hung on grimly to secure a five-point win in Hamilton.

00:28
The pre-tournament favourites lost 2-1 in their quarter-final against Belgium.

Distraught Brazil fans comfort each other after World Cup elimination

The pre-tournament favourites lost 2-1 in their quarter-final against Belgium.