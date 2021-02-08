Liverpool's title defence chances slip after goalkeeping woes lead to Man City thumping

Liverpool's title defence appears to have ended at the feet of goalkeeper Alisson Becker as two awful errors gifted Manchester City a 4-1 victory in the Premier League.

With the match evenly-poised at 1-1 with 17 minutes remaining, the Brazil international's errant passing presented City with two goals on Sunday, including Raheem Sterling's first at Anfield since leaving in 2015.

Chelsea remain unbeaten under Thomas Tuchel and are up to fifth place after a 2-1 win against Sheffield United at Bramall Lane.

The result leaves Chris Wilder's side rooted to the bottom of the table and 12 points from safety.

Mason Mount scored the Blues' opener goal just before halftime, but the hosts were level early in the second half through Antonio Rudiger's own goal.

However, parity lasted just four minutes and Jorginho's 58th-minute penalty was enough to secure all three points for Chelsea.

On Merseyside, Alisson was back in the team after missing the defeat to Brighton with illness but he may be sick when he watches back his part in City's first victory at the ground since 2003.

Mohamed Salah's 63rd-minute penalty for Liverpool had cancelled out the opener from Ilkay Gundogan.

Alisson then scuffed a pass straight to Phil Foden, who drove forward and crossed for Gundogan to score again, making it nine goals in his last 11 league matches.

The Brazilian then repeated the error even closer to goal with Bernardo Silva teeing up Sterling to nod home his 100th goal for City, with Foden adding the finishing touches late on.

"We made two massive mistakes, that is clear," Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp said.

"There is not a real explanation. Maybe he had cold feet? It sounds funny but it could be. Maybe he could have kicked it in the stand. But Ali saved our life so many times."

City extended their winning run to 14 matches, a record in top-flight English football, and opened up a five-point lead over Manchester United at the top of the table. Liverpool are 10 points adrift in fourth.

Earlier, Harry Kane highlighted his importance to Tottenham as he returned from injury to score a goal and help his team stop the rot in a 2-0 home win over West Bromwich Albion.

Kane had missed the last two games after coming off with an ankle injury against Liverpool and since then Jose Mourinho's men lost all three.

But the England captain made a quickfire return with his 13th league goal of the season, with Son Heung-min also finding the net in a much-needed win.

"He is one of the best strikers in the world. Period," Mourinho said of Kane.

"There is nothing else to say. The team depends a lot on him, we can't hide that."

Leicester City remain third after they were held to a scrappy 0-0 stalemate against Wolves at Molineux.