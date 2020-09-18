TODAY |

Liverpool's star signing Thiago Alcântara tests positive for Covid-19

Source:  1 NEWS

Liverpool’s star signing Thiago Alcântara has tested positive for Covid-19.

Thiago Alcantara. Source: Associated Press

The 29-year-old, who missed yesterday’s match against Arsenal, only has minor symptoms.

“The club has, and will continue to follow, all protocols relating to Covid-19 and Thiago will remain in self-isolation for the required period of time,” Liverpool said in a statement.

“We have followed all the protocols to the letter and Thiago is OK. He will be self-isolating now as per the guidelines and hopefully he’ll be back with us soon.”

