Liverpool's Lucas Leiva scores cracking header against Plymouth in FA Cup

Source:

Associated Press

Liverpool managed to eliminate Plymouth at the second attempt in the FA Cup today, edging past the fourth-tier club 1-0 to reach the fourth round.

Liverpool's Brazilian duo combined for the goal with Lucas Leiva heading in from Philippe Coutinho's corner in the 18th minute on the south coast.

Liverpool overcame fourth tier club Plymouth, winning 1-0 and going through to round four of the FA Cup.
Source: BT Sport

Liverpool clung on in the replay, with Divock Origi squandering a chance to double the lead when his penalty was saved.

Liverpool's priority is the Premier League, where it is in third place, trailing leader Chelsea by seven points in its bid for a first English title since 1990.

But Juergen Klopp's side remains in contention for three trophies.

Liverpool will play Wolverhampton Wanderers next in the FA Cup on Jan. 28 and is in the semifinals of the League Cup, trailing 1-0 to Southampton heading into the second leg next week.

Southampton also advanced in the FA Cup on Wednesday, with Shane Long's goal securing a 1-0 replay win against second-tier side Norwich and a home match against Arsenal in the fourth round.

Newcastle beat Birmingham 3-1 to set up a meeting with Oxford.

