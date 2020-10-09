TODAY |

Liverpool's defence dented as Virgil van Dijk prepares to go under the knife

Source:  1 NEWS

Liverpool's season has been dealt a blow, with star defender Virgil van Dijk set to undergo knee surgery.

Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk, top left, is tackled by Everton's goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, center, before leaving the match injured during the English Premier League soccer match between Everton and Liverpool at Goodison Park. Source: Associated Press

A medical assessment has determined the Dutchman damaged his anterior cruciate ligament during a collision with Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

The centre-back was substituted early on during the Merseyside derby which ended 2-2.

No return date has been given for the 29-year-old, however recovery from ACL injuries can take many months.

Van Dijk has played every league game for Liverpool in the past two seasons after transferring there in January 2018 for more than NZ$146 million.

Football
