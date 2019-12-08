TODAY |

Liverpool thrash Bournemouth to continue march towards Premier League title

Source:  Associated Press

Mohamed Salah's 10th goal of the season capped Liverpool's 3-0 win at Bournemouth that sent the Premier League leaders 11 points clear.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Reds moved 11 points clear of second place after a 3-0 victory. Source: Spark

The three goals came in the space of just 19 minutes either side of halftime, with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita netting before the break.

The move that led to the opener in the 35th minute started with Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker.

After receiving the ball from his goalkeeper via Dejan Lovren, midfielder Henderson deceived Bournemouth centre back Chris Mepham with a long, diagonal pass. That allowed Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain to volley his sixth goal of the season beyond goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale.

There was a blow with Lovren forced off injured before the lead was extended.

Keita, making his first league start of the season, received the ball from Salah's back-heel before taking a touch and calmly prodding past Ramsdale from 10 yards out.

Calamitous home defending led to the result being put beyond doubt just nine minutes into the second half.

Inexperienced center back Jack Simpson gave the ball away to Keita. The Guinea international then advanced to slip in Salah, who raced away from Mepham to roll home past Ramsdale and atone for a close-range miss in first-half stoppage time.

Liverpool's lead at the Premier League summit will be reduced again to eight points if Leicester beats Aston Villa tomorrow.

Football
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:15
Steven Adams fires full-court assist NFL quarterback style to send game to overtime
2
Black Ferns sevens second straight Dubai title with last-gasp win over Canada
3
New All Blacks coach welcome at the Chiefs, says Warren Gatland
4
At least one NRL club weighing up Israel Folau rugby league return - report
5
NZ humiliated in final of Dubai Sevens, kept scoreless by rampant South Africa
MORE FROM
Football
MORE

Backlash over Italian newspaper's 'Black Friday' headline for story featuring black footballers

Cardiff City lodge appeal after FIFA order club to pay $10 million transfer fee for footballer killed in plane crash

Jurgen Klopp collects 100th Premier League win as Liverpool claim high-scoring Merseyside derby

Jamie Vardy pushes goal scoring streak to seven straight in win over Watford