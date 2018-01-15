Liverpool tear Man City to shreds, inflict first Premier League defeat on leaders

Manchester City's 22-match unbeaten run in the Premier League came to a crashing halt with a 4-3 loss to Liverpool in a wild and thrilling game at Anfield this morning.

City finally stumbled at a ground where the team has a long history of struggles — with just one league win in 37 years — and was ultimately undone by nine minutes of madness around the hour mark when Liverpool scored three goals.

With the score at 1-1, Roberto Firmino deftly chipped goalkeeper Ederson Moraes to regain the lead for Liverpool in the 59th minute. Sadio Mane smashed a rising shot high into the net in the 61st and Mohamed Salah capitalized on a weak clearance from Ederson to score from 45 meters (yards) in the 68th.

All three goals featured errors by what was previously the tightest defense in the league, as City failed to handle Liverpool's high press led by the irrepressible Firmino.

City threatened an amazing comeback after goals by Bernardo Silva, in the 84th, and Ilkay Gundogan, in the first minute of stoppage time, but Liverpool held on in a nervy finale.

Before Sunday, City had won 20 games and drawn its other two this season, leading many to believe Pep Guardiola's side could emulate Arsenal's "Invincibles" of the 2003-04 season.