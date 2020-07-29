Liverpool suffers fourth defensive injury setback

Liverpool's defence has suffered another dent, with Joe Gomez likely to miss a significant part of the season.

Liverpool's Joe Gomez vies for the ball with Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus, right, during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Liverpool at the Etihad stadium in Manchester, England, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020. Source: Associated Press

The Premier League club has confirmed the defender has undergone knee surgery after injuring himself during England training.

Liverpool say the surgery to repair a tendon in his left knee was successful.

It's yet another injury headache for Jurgen Klopp who is now without four defensive players, including star centre-back Virgil van Dijk because of his own long-term knee ligament injury.

The German coach has just one senior centre-back available in Joel Matip.

Versatile midfielder Fabinho has been filling in in defence but is suffering from hamstring issues.

There is also an injury cloud around right-back Trent Alexander Arnold, who was taken off during the draw at Manchester City.

"The issue was isolated to Gomez's tendon, with no damage to any other associated knee ligaments," Liverpool said.

"No timescale is being placed upon his return, though the issue is likely to rule him out for a significant part of the remainder of 2020-21."

The 23-year-old has only missed one game in both the Premier League and the Champions League.

The Premier League champions have also been without Fabinho, who had been deputising in defence for Van Dijk, because of a hamstring injury.