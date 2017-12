Liverpool star Coutinho scores rocket goal in demolition of Swansea

Liverpool handed struggling Swansea an expected 5-0 thrashing in the English Premier League.

The win kept Liverpool in the top four, a point ahead of fifth-placed Tottenham. However, Jurgen Klopp's side are 17 points adrift of leader Manchester City, who play Newcastle tomorrow.

Having fired Paul Clement a week ago, managerless Swansea remained on the bottom of the table.

Liverpool extended its unbeaten league run to 11 games, but after all three draws of its previous four matches it felt it should have emerged as a winner.

Captain for the day, Philippe Coutinho scored the only goal of the first half. Roberto Firmino's double and strikes from Trent Alexander-Arnold and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain completed a convincing victory.

With Jordan Henderson injured, Coutinho, who wanted to leave Liverpool for Barcelona during the summer transfer window, was handed the captain's armband. Klopp's gesture seemed to inspire the Brazilian midfielder, who produced a trademark long-range strike after just six minutes to put his side in control.

Swansea competed well up until the break but could have gone two down moments before as Firmino was guilty of wasting a fine opportunity.

The striker atoned just seven minutes after the break as he converted Coutinho's free kick.