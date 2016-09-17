Liverpool snatch final Champions League spot from Chelsea with big win Brighton

Liverpool qualified for the Champions League at the expense of Chelsea on a typically high-scoring final day of the Premier League season this morning.

Chelsea's Victor Moses, centre left, jumps for the ball with Liverpool's Lucas Leiva , centre right, during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Liverpool at Stamford Bridge stadium. Source: Associated Press

It was also the end of an era in England's top flight, with Arsene Wenger taking charge of his final game as Arsenal manager after 22 seasons. He went out with a 1-0 win at Huddersfield.

Liverpool only needed to draw with Brighton to secure another season in the Champions League, but manager Juergen Klopp fielded an attacking team and was rewarded with a 4-0 victory at Anfield. Mohamed Salah scored one of the goals, taking the Egyptian to a league-high 32 goals for the campaign — the most in a 38-game Premier League season.