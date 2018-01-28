Liverpool sent crashing out of FA Cup after defeat to West Brom

Liverpool have been dumped out of the FA Cup with a 3-2 defeat at home to West Brom in a match littered with video assistant referee (VAR) referrals which caused confusion on the pitch and in the stands.



Three major incidents in the first half required the intervention of technology - including the first time a match referee has used a pitchside television replay.



And although it eventually led to the correct decisions being made the time it took, with almost four minutes elapsing between Mohamed Salah being fouled and Craig Pawson awarding a penalty which Roberto Firmino missed, left supporters and players on all sides angry and frustrated.



"We know the system's in play and you've got to keep focused until the referee gives a goal," West Brom defender Craig Dawson said about the VAR confusion.



"It's just the time delay, obviously, and there was a lot of waiting around and uncertainty.



"You've just got to keep focused and keep ready for when the play starts again."



It detracted from an impressive Baggies performance who became the first team since Real Madrid in October 2014 to score three goals in the first half at Anfield.



Jay Rodriguez netted twice in the first 11 minutes after Firmino's fifth-minute opener, with Joel Matip's own goal on the stroke of halftime gave the visitors a two-goal cushion.

