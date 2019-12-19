TODAY |

Liverpool scrape last-gasp victory in Club World Cup semi-final

Source:  Associated Press

Roberto Firmino's 90th-minute winner sent Liverpool into the Club World Cup final with a 2-1 victory over Monterrey.

The Reds took a 2-1 victory over Mexican side C.F. Monterrey.

The Brazil forward flicked in Trent Alexander-Arnold's cross at the near post to set up a meeting with South American champion Flamengo of Brazil at the Khalifa Stadium.

Naby Keïta had put Liverpool ahead in the 11th minute but the European champion's opener was canceled out inside three minutes by Rogelio Funes Mori for the Mexican team.

Unlike during the world track and field championships in the same Khalifa stadium two months ago, there was no need for sections to be covered with material.

The stadium was largely full for the FIFA event, with an attendance of 45,416 given for the second semifinal. Even for showpiece track sprints, barely a thousand fans were in the stands.

Unlike for those championships, there has been an influx of visiting fans — particularly from Brazil and from England.

The lineup for the final will roll the clock back almost three decades.

Liverpool and Flamengo met in a 1981 version of this tournament when the Brazilians won the meeting of the European and South American champions.

