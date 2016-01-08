 

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard returning to club in coaching role

Steven Gerrard is returning to Liverpool to take up a position in the team's youth academy, starting in February.

It was a fun and emotional time for the Liverpool legend who got to play with some of his heroes.

The Premier League club says Gerrard will have a "wide-ranging role in the professional development phase of the young players."

The 36-year-old Gerrard made 710 appearances for Liverpool and is one of the greatest players in the club's history.

After an 18-month spell in Major League Soccer with the Los Angeles Galaxy, the move marks a return to a club where Gerrard spent 17 years as a professional — having graduated from the academy.

The former Liverpool and England captain, who retired from football in November, says "it feels like completing the circle, returning to the place where professionally it all began."

