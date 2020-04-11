Liverpool legend Sir Kenny Dalglish hospitalised with Covid-19

The family of Sir Kenny Dalglish says the former Liverpool player and manager has tested positive for the coronavirus but “remains asymptomatic.”

Kenny Dalglish. Source: Photosport

The 69-year-old Dalglish was hospitalised on Wednesday as an infection required intravenous antibiotics.

A Covid-19 test unexpectedly showed he had the disease despite previously displaying no symptoms.

Sir Kenny's family says “prior to his admission to hospital, Sir Kenny had chosen to voluntarily self isolate for longer than the advised period together with his family. He would urge everyone to follow the relevant government and expert guidance in the days and weeks ahead.”