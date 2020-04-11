TODAY |

Liverpool legend Sir Kenny Dalglish hospitalised with Covid-19

Source:  Associated Press

The family of Sir Kenny Dalglish says the former Liverpool player and manager has tested positive for the coronavirus but “remains asymptomatic.”

Kenny Dalglish. Source: Photosport

The 69-year-old Dalglish was hospitalised on Wednesday as an infection required intravenous antibiotics.

A Covid-19 test unexpectedly showed he had the disease despite previously displaying no symptoms.

Sir Kenny's family says “prior to his admission to hospital, Sir Kenny had chosen to voluntarily self isolate for longer than the advised period together with his family. He would urge everyone to follow the relevant government and expert guidance in the days and weeks ahead.”

The family statement concluded by saying Sir Kenny “looks forward to being home soon.”

Football
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:00
Officer among three seriously injured after fleeing car 't-bones' police dog handler's vehicle in South Auckland
2
NRL gets official nod to resume next month
3
Tim Bateman urges other athletes to develop sources of income away from the playing field
4
Cristiano Ronaldo seen playing football at park with others during Portugal's Covid-19 lockdown
5
Liverpool legend Sir Kenny Dalglish hospitalised with Covid-19
MORE FROM
Football
MORE

Wellington Phoenix staffer makes full recovery from coronavirus

Liverpool reverses decision to apply to have non-playing staff paid by government job retention scheme

Mother of Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola dies of coronavirus
00:22

Manchester City star in trouble after allegedly having 'sex party' during coronavirus lockdown