Liverpool legend John Barnes loses the plot in studio after insane Champions League win

Liverpool legend John Barnes has been captured perfectly representing how fans of his old club are feeling this morning after cheering with pure delight at the end of today's stunning Champions League win.

Liverpool came back from a 3-0 deficit to beat Barcelona 4-3 on aggregate with their unbelievable 4-0 win in the second leg this morning.

    The 4-0 second-leg win sees Liverpool book a spot in the final against all odds. Source: SKY

    Barnes, who made 314 appearances for Liverpool between 1987 and 1997, was part of the commentary and analysis team for the semi-final but he wasn't afraid to show how he felt about the result after the final whistle.

    The 55-year-old was out of his chair with his arms raised triumphantly, yelling and cheering gleefully as he walked around the studio to get his energy out.

    In Barnes' 10-year tenure at Liverpool he never won a Champions League but he managed two FA Cups and a League Cup.

      John Barnes’ celebrations perfectly summarise the Liverpool fan base after today's win over Barcelona. Source: SKY
