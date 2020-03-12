TODAY |

Liverpool knocked out of Champions League after keeper's botched clearance in extra time leads to goal

Source:  Associated Press

Atletico Madrid ended Liverpool’s title defense in the Champions League with a 3-2 win at Anfield this morning thanks to two goals by Marcos Llorente in extra time and another by fellow substitute Alvaro Morata.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Adrian won't get much sleep with this nightmare from the 3-2 loss to Atletico Madrid on his mind. Source: SKY

Atletico advanced 4-2 on aggregate in the round of 16.

Roberto Firmino had just put Liverpool 2-0 ahead on the night - and 2-1 up on aggregate - with a 94th-minute goal when its backup goalkeeper, Adrian, made a poor clearance three minutes later that led to Llorente rolling in a finish.

That meant Atletico was leading on the away-goals rule but Llorente gave the Spanish team more breathing space with his second goal on the counterattack just before the end of the first extra-time period.

Liverpool couldn’t engineer another memorable Anfield turnaround and failed in its bid to reach a third straight final, having beaten Tottenham for its sixth European Cup title last year after losing to Real Madrid the previous season.

Jurgen Klopp’s team will have to be content this season with winning the English league championship for the first time in 30 years. That could happen as early as next week, with the Reds holding a 25-point lead and needing just two more wins to clinch the title.

As for Atletico, another run in the Champions League is making up for a disappointing season in La Liga, where the team is in sixth place.

Llorente is in his first season at Atletico after a controversial move from fierce local rival Real Madrid in the offseason last year. His father, Paco, and great uncle, Francisco Gento, are greats at Real. Morata is also a former Real player.

Football
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Mother of Floyd Mayweather's three children found dead outside California home
2
All Blacks greats butt heads over Joe Marler groin-grabbing incident
3
Israel Adesanya: Title defence against Romero was 'weirdest fight I've ever been part of'
4
Warriors have Kearney to thank for keeping Chanel Harris-Tavita at the club
5
NRL boss warns of 'significant sanctions' if schoolgirl scandal allegations against Bulldogs duo prove to be true
MORE FROM
Football
MORE
00:15

Leipzig captain boots Spurs out of Champions League with pair of early goals
00:15

Defensive shocker sees Football Ferns concede late defeat to Norway at European tournament

00:16

Shocking goalkeeping blunder helps Leicester in 4-0 demolition of Aston Villa

Man City's goal keeping woes hand United a derby double