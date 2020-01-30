TODAY |

Liverpool go end-to-end to score against West Ham as march to Premier League title continues

Source:  Associated Press

Mohamed Salah scored a penalty and set up Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's goal as Liverpool beat West Ham 2-0 this morning to go 19 points clear at the top of the Premier League.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Jurgen Klopp’s men showed they're dangerous from anywhere on the field in the 2-0 win. Source: Spark Sport

The game had been postponed in December because of Liverpool playing in the Club World Cup in Qatar, a trophy which joined the European Cup from last season in the Anfield trophy cabinet.

Now it seems a matter of when — not if — Liverpool ends its 30-year English title drought given the team's commanding lead with 14 games remaining.

West Ham, meanwhile, is only above the relegation zone due to having a better goal difference than Bournemouth.

Liverpool's breakthrough in east London came when Salah netted a penalty in the 35th minute after Issa Diop fouled Divock Origi. Salah's pinpoint pass with the outside of his boot then set up Oxlade-Chamberlain to slot in the second in the 52nd.

Trent Alexander-Arnold volleyed against his own post and Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson kept out Declan Rice's header but West Ham couldn't find a way back into the game.

“The difficulty tonight was to get the rhythm, keep rhythm and to stay concentrated,” Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp said. "It's normal you don't always perform to the highest level ... but it was more than good enough to win this game."

Liverpool has now beaten all 19 teams in the league at least once this season.

Football
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:30
Watch: NZ U19 cricketers display incredible sportsmanship, carry off injured rival
2
Damian McKenzie's rotten luck with injuries continues, ruled out of Super Rugby opener against Blues
3
'Excuse me?' Tiger Woods speechless after hearing of friend Kobe Bryant's death moments after final round
4
Warren Gatland stamps his mark on first Chiefs XV by leaving host of All Blacks stars on the bench
5
Warren Gatland vents frustrations over All Blacks' resting policy
MORE FROM
Football
MORE
00:15

Aston Villa stun Leicester with injury time winner to book spot in League Cup final

Liverpool throw away two-goal lead for FA Cup shock draw

Fans pay an emotional tribute to Sala, a year after plane crash death

Phoenix eye top four A-League stay after strong start to 2020