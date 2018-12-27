TODAY |

Liverpool go 6 points clear after Man City slips again

Associated Press
Topics
Football

Liverpool made it an unhappy return to Anfield for the club's former coach Rafael Benitez by crushing his Newcastle side 4-0 to go six points clear at the top of the English Premier League today.

Dejan Lovren, Mohamed Salah, Xherdan Shaqiri, and Fabinho were the scorers as Liverpool gave its hopes of landing the top-flight title for the first time since 1990 a massive boost.

Defending champion Manchester City, which started the day in second position, suffered its second surprise loss in four days when it was beaten at Leicester 2-1.

To add to Manchester City's troubles, Fabian Delph was sent off for a straight red card near the end.

Tottenham followed up its 6-2 romp at Everton on Monday with another big win as Son Heung-min scored twice in a 5-0 thrashing of Bournemouth that took the London club one point ahead of Manchester City in the standings.

Paul Pogba grabbed two goals to help interim coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer celebrate his first home match in charge of Manchester United with a 3-1 victory against bottom club Huddersfield.

Fulham climbed off the foot of the standings by drawing Wolverhampton at home 1-1, while a double from Lucas Digne led Everton to win at Burnley 5-1.

Crystal Palace, which beat Manchester City on Saturday, drew with Cardiff 0-0.

Liverpool's Xherdan Shaqiri, center, celebrates with teammates Mohamed Salah, right, after scoring his side's third goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Newcastle at Anfield Stadium, Liverpool, England, Wednesday, Dec. 26, 2018. (AP Photo/Jon Super)
Liverpool's Xherdan Shaqiri, centre, celebrates with teammates Mohamed Salah. Source: Associated Press
Topics
Football
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Liverpool's Xherdan Shaqiri, center, celebrates with teammates Mohamed Salah, right, after scoring his side's third goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Newcastle at Anfield Stadium, Liverpool, England, Wednesday, Dec. 26, 2018. (AP Photo/Jon Super)
'They are good enough to win the title' - Liverpool can end 28-year title drought, says former manager
2
The Kiwi left-armer was on fire in the first session at Hagley Park, Christchurch.
Trent Boult rips through Sri Lanka's batting line-up with six wicket-haul on day two of second Test
3
Tom Latham ans Jeet Raval of the Black Caps run a single during the 4th day of the second ANZ International Cricket Test match, New Zealand V Bangladesh, Hagley Oval, Christchurch, New Zealand, 23th January 2017.Copyright photo: John Davidson / www.photosport.nz
LIVE: Raval misses maiden Test century after tea, Black Caps' lead approaches 200
4
Hansen says he’d want to stay on, but will leave for the good of the team.
'Old habits die hard' - Sir Graham Henry's advice to departing Steve Hansen
5
The Reds are now six points clear at the top after a 4-0 win.
Liverpool pick Newcastle apart to extend Premier League lead
MORE FROM
Football
MORE
Paul Pogba

'Everyone starts with a clean slate' - new Manchester United manager confident of Paul Pogba revival
Mauricio Pochettino

Tottenham shut down Pochettino to Manchester United questions
1 NEWS

Arsenal identify fan who threw bottle at Tottenham's Dele Alli
Phoenix fans

Phoenix forced to shift home game to Sydney as anxiety grows over poor home crowd numbers