Liverpool fail to reclaim EPL's top spot after goalless draw with cross-town rivals Everton

Associated Press
Mohamed Salah wasted scoring chances as Liverpool failed to regain top spot from Manchester City after being held 0-0 by cross-town rival Everton in the Premier League this morning.

Seeking to end a 29-year wait for the top-flight title, Liverpool trails defending champion City by a point with nine matches remaining after a fourth draw in six matches.

And Salah's search for a 50th league goal for the club continues.

When Everton's Morgan Schneiderlin got caught out of position in central midfield, Fabinho slipped through a pass, but Salah narrowed the angle too much and goalkeeper Jordan Pickford pulled off a good save.

Salah wasted another chance 10 minutes into the second half when he was put through thanks to Joel Matip's weaving run, but the Egypt forward delayed and defender Michael Keane got back to block.

Everton, which has gone 17 derbies without a win, is in 10th place.

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah throw the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Everton and Liverpool at Goodison Park in Liverpool, England, Sunday, March 3, 2019. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah throws the ball during an English Premier League match. Source: Associated Press
