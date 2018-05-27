 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Football


Liverpool, Egypt superstar Mohamed Salah in doubt for Football World Cup

share

Source:

Associated Press

Mohamed Salah came to Kiev with dreams of Champions League and World Cup glory. He left with his arm in a sling, his Liverpool team defeated and his World Cup in jeopardy.

Mohamed Salah leaves the field injured

Mohamed Salah leaves the field injured

Source: Associated Press

The Egyptian was hurt when he tangled with Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos and had to go off in the 30th minute. Veteran defender Ramos grabbed Salah chasing the ball and held on to his right arm.

In their twisting fall, Salah landed heavily on his left shoulder. Ramos was not shown a yellow card. Real Madrid went on to win the final 3-1.

In Cairo, Egyptians screamed insults at Ramos during a public screening of the final. Salah has 20 days to get fit before Egypt takes on Uruguay in its first World Cup game for 28 years. Egypt said on Twitter that team doctor Mohammed Abulela was in contact with Liverpool's medical team and had been told Salah sprained his shoulder ligaments - but Liverpool hasn't confirmed that. The Egypt team is optimistic he can return for the World Cup.

Liverpool coach Juergen Klopp said "anything is possible" but that Salah is doubtful for the World Cup.

The final had been hyped as a duel between Salah and Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo. In the event, neither scored and Ronaldo patted Salah on the head as the Egyptian walked off the field.

Salah scored 10 goals in the Champions League this season, but the closest he went in the final was a blocked shot before his early exit. He also had a corner which Virgil van Dijk headed wide.

Salah didn't join his Liverpool teammates collecting their runners-up medals.

Egypt will face Uruguay in their opening Group A game on June 15 before facing host nation Russia and Saudi Arabia. They also have pre-tournament friendlies against Colombia on June 1 and Belgium five days later.

The tackle which ended Salah's final provoked fury in Egypt, where Salah is a national hero. "Ramos is a dog," was one trending topic on Twitter there, along with other insults.

Egyptians took to social media to vent their frustration over Salah's injury and blame Ramos for causing it, using Arabic's rich and colorful range of expletives.

At cafes in Cairo where tens of thousands watched the game, an eerie silence fell when Salah hit the ground with Ramos. They let out a collective sigh of relief when he returned to the game, but screamed insults at Ramos when he left the game for good.

At one cafe in Cairo, many of the 500 people who gathered to watch the game on a giant screen left when Salah exited the match.

"Ramos does not play football, it's more like wrestling. Liverpool would have won if Salah continued to play," said Mustafa Mohammed, an 18-year-old university student who wept when the Egyptian winger left the game.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:31
1
The below the nipple line tackles will hopefully help avoid concussions.

'We all know where the nipples are' – Steve Hansen pleased with World Rugby's new tackle laws

2
Mohamed Salah leaves the field injured

Liverpool, Egypt superstar Mohamed Salah in doubt for Football World Cup

00:15
3
Real Madrid defeated Liverpool 3-1 to win their third consecutive Champions League title.

Watch: Gareth Bale scores stunning bicycle kick goal to secure historic Champions League title for Real Madrid

00:15
4
The 21-year-old cleared 4.85m at the Eugene, Oregon event.

Kiwi pole vault star Eliza McCartney finishes second at Diamond League in Oregon, records new personal best

00:15
5
The Chiefs' first-five forced his way over in stunning style in Hamilton.

Watch: Damian McKenzie shows off superhuman strength to score against Waratahs

Property generic.

New stats to give fuller picture on overseas property buyers

Changes to property transfer figures will give a fuller picture on overseas buyers, according to Stats NZ.

02:01
There is growing concern NZ companies still lack culpability for work-related deaths after Pike River and the CTV building collapse.

'Are you waiting for another disaster?' - Pressure mounts on Government to introduce corporate manslaughter law

A significant overhaul of the Crimes Act is expected late next year.

01:50
TVNZ and NZ On Air are today celebrating the launch of their band new children’s media platform

HEIHEI, the ad-free streaming platform aimed at Kiwi kids launches: 'a safe, online place where they can see themselves'

TVNZ and NZ On Air are today celebrating the launch of their brand new children’s media platform.

02:01
Just weeks out form the birth of her first child, the PM has sat down to discuss how she will manage public interest, privacy and parenthood.

Jacinda Ardern's candid interview on impending motherhood - 'focused on getting through the actual birth'

Just weeks out form the birth of her first child, the PM has sat down to discuss how she will manage public interest, privacy and parenthood.


The Auckland hospital has leaky buildings and the problem could be worse than initially thought

Cancer patients face delays in treatment due to Middlemore Hospital staffing 'state of crisis', claim doctors in letter to Health Minister

The letter was sent on behalf of 13 department heads at the hospital.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 