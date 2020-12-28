Liverpool drop points at Anfield for first time as Sam Allardyce's West Brom secure draw

Liverpool dropped points at Anfield for the first time this season after conceding an 82nd-minute equaliser to draw 1-1 against lowly West Bromwich Albion today.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. Source: Associated Press

The champions looked set to move five points clear — for the biggest lead of their Premier League title defence so far — thanks to Sadio Mane’s 12th-minute goal.

However, what had been a one-sided match changed when Liverpool centre back Joel Matip was forced off injured in the 60th minute.

And from one of West Brom’s half-chances, Semi Ajayi rose above Fabinho to head the ball in off the far post, allowing West Brom to snatch a point despite only enjoying 22 per cent possession.

It was Sam Allardyce’s first away match in charge of West Brom after taking over a team likely to be embroiled in a relegation scrap this season. He is known as a survival specialist and this is the type of battling result “Big Sam” is known to secure, against the odds.