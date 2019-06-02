TODAY |

Liverpool dominate FIFA player of the year award nominees

Associated Press
More From
Football

Five-time winners Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi were among the 10 candidates for the FIFA best player award announced. United States forward Megan Rapinoe is the favorite for the women's award.

Ronaldo and Messi were joined by three Liverpool players, Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Sadio Mane. Liverpool won the Champions League title in June.

Also in the list were Ajax players Frenkie de Jong and Matthijs de Ligt, who have since joined Barcelona and Juventus, respectively, along with former Chelsea forward Eden Hazard, who has joined Real Madrid, Tottenham striker Harry Kane and Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe.

Luka Modric, who won the award last year after leading Croatia to the World Cup final, was not on the list.

Rapinoe was in a list of 12 players that included teammates Alex Morgan, Rose Lavelle and Julie Ertz. Ada Hegerberg, a Norway forward who won the Ballon d'Or but skipped this year's World Cup, was also nominated.

Liverpool coach Jürgen Klopp was nominated for best coach along with Premier League rivals Pep Guardiola of Manchester City and Mauricio Pochettino of Tottenham.

United States coach Jill Ellis, who won back-to-back World Cup titles before stepping down after more than five years in charge, was nominated for the award for the best coach in women's football.

Three finalists in each category - best male player, best female player, best coach in men's football and best coach in women's football- will be announced before the ceremony in Milan on Sept. 23.

The winners will be voted by national team coaches and captains, selected media and online fan voting.

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates his goal in the Champions League final against Tottenham
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates his goal in the Champions League final against Tottenham Source: Associated Press
More From
Football
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:38
The sacked Wallaby emerged from talks in Sydney saying he was very, very disappointed.
Israel Folau begins legal action against Rugby Australia, claiming unfair dismissal
2
The video was released in support of the All Blacks’ trip to Japan for the Rugby World Cup.
Watch: New Air NZ safety video features current and legendary All Blacks, Suits star and Cliff Curtis
3
Sonny Bill Williams hits out at those saying he's under pressure to retain All Blacks spot
4
Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad's rise to NRL stardom with Raiders fuelled by his family
5
Coach Steve Hansen said the return of Atu Moli also played a part in Tu’inukuafe’s axing.
Axed Karl Tu’inukuafe 'hasn't done anything wrong' but All Blacks looking for 'mobile, ball-playing props'
MORE FROM
Football
MORE
Phoenix's Steven Taylor (C celebrates a goal during the A-League Phoenix vs Jets football match at the Westpac Stadium in Wellington on Sunday the 21st of October 2018. Copyright Photo by Marty Melville / www.Photosport.nz

Steven Taylor replaces Andrew Durante as Phoenix captain
FILE - In this June 8, 2019, file photo, Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo smiles when he arrives to a training session at the Bessa stadium in Porto, Portugal. Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo wonât face criminal charges after a woman accused him of raping her at a Las Vegas Strip resort in 2009. Prosecutor Steve Wolfson said in a statement Monday, July 22, 2019, that after reviewing a new police investigation, he determined that sexual assault claims canât be proven beyond a reasonable doubt and no charge will be filed. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner, File)

Cristiano Ronaldo won't face criminal charges for 2009 Las Vegas rape allegation
1 NEWS

Harry Kane scores jaw-dropping goal from halfway line in Spurs' pre-season victory over Juventus
1 NEWS

Sarpreet Singh has goal ruled out after missing great chance to open his Bayern Munich account