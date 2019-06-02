Liverpool defeat Tottenham to win all-English Champions League final

TODAY |

Liverpool have claimed a 2-0 victory over Tottenham at Madrid's Wanda Metropolitano Stadium to win the 2018/19 Champions League.

Awarded a penalty in the opening minute after Tottenham's Moussa Sissoko was ruled to have handled inside the area, Mohamed Salah stepped up to give Liverpool the lead from the spot.

Substitute Divock Origi sealed the win in the dying stages, rifling a shot past Tottenham keeper Hugo Lloris to double Liverpool's lead.

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates his goal in the Champions League final against Tottenham
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates his goal in the Champions League final against Tottenham Source: Associated Press

The win gives Liverpool their sixth European title, and their first since 2005 after defeat in both the 2007 and 2018 finals.

