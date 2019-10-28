Liverpool could clinch Premier League title at local rivals Everton's home ground

Liverpool could clinch their first league title in 30 years at the home of their closest rivals after it was confirmed that the upcoming Merseyside derby can take place at Everton's Goodison Park.



Mo Salah celebrates with his teammate Jordan Henderson after scoring the winner against Tottenham. Source: Associated Press

Everton will resume their season on June 21 with the local derby against table- topping Liverpool - a match in which Jurgen Klopp's side could seal the English Premier League title should Manchester City lose to Arsenal on June 17.



Despite concerns that supporters might be tempted to attend the venue in contravention of the UK's coronavirus regulations, the club announced that the game will take place behind closed doors.



"The decision to play the game at the club's home stadium was made today by the local Ground Safety Advisory Group following positive discussions between the club, Liverpool City Council, Merseyside Police, The Everton Fans' Forum, The Blue Union, Liverpool Football Club and Spirit of Shankly," Everton said in a statement.

With the prospect of Liverpool clinching their first English top-flight title since 1990, the Reds asked supporters to resist gathering for the Goodison Park clash.



"We fully understand the importance of lockdown as a measure to control COVID-19 and would encourage fans to stay away from any stadium and avoid congregating in numbers," they said in a statement.



Meanwhile, Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti and a number of the first-team squad have joined senior club officials in accepting wage deferrals during the coronavirus shutdown, chief executive Denise Barrett-Baxendale has announced.



In an email being sent to Everton fans, Barrett-Baxendale said Ancelotti and his backroom staff had taken voluntary cuts and deferrals of up to 30 per cent of their salaries from the start of the crisis in mid-March.



A number of first-team players have agreed their own voluntary deferrals, some of which go as high as 50 per cent of their pay packets for the next three months.

