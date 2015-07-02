 

Liverpool complete signing of Switzerland's Xherdan Shaqiri

Swiss World Cup forward Xherdan Shaqiri has left relegated Stoke City for Champions League runner-up Liverpool.

Xherdan Shaqiri

Source: Getty

Liverpool said the 26-year-old player had signed "a long-term contract", but did not disclose the transfer fee. Media reports put it at 13 million pounds ($25 million).

"I'm very happy to be here. It's a huge club with big history, big players and a fantastic coach (Jurgen Klopp)," said Shaqiri. "As a player you always want to be on the biggest stage in football.

"A few years ago I wanted to come too, but it didn't happen. I'm really happy I'm finally here. I want to improve myself too, I want to be with the best and I want to win titles. That's what I'm here for."

Stoke was relegated from the Premier League in May. Liverpool, beaten 3-1 by Real Madrid in the Champions League final, finished fourth in England's top flight.

