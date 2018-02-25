Liverpool bring up 100th goal of the season in EPL rout of West Ham

 

Liverpool passed a century of goals in all competitions this season in beating West Ham 4-1 to move into second place in the English Premier League.

The Reds bought up their century of strikes through Emre Can in the 4-1 romp.
Source: SKY

Of the 103 goals scored by the Reds, Mohamed Salah has 31 after netting the second at Anfield.

Fellow forwards Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane were also on target, after Emre Can gave Liverpool the lead.

West Ham hit the bar through Marko Arnautovic when the score was 0-0, but was outplayed and managed just a consolation through substitute Michail Antonio.

Liverpool, which also won 4-1 at the Olympic Stadium in November, could have won by more, with both Salah and Mane striking the woodwork.

West Ham manager David Moyes has now not won at Anfield in 15 attempts, taking in coaching stints at Everton and Manchester United.

Liverpool jumped a point above United, who host Chelsea overnight.

Liverpool's breakthrough came in the 29th minute when Salah delivered the corner for Can to head home from close range.

Salah should have doubled the lead before the interval when he headed Andrew Robertson's cross over from close range, but quickly made amends by turning a low shot past goalkeeper Adrian in the 51st after a tenacious run by Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Liverpool looked to press home their advantage and Mane had a shot blocked by Adrian before Firmino added the third. The Brazilian was played in by Can after Joao Mario lost possession, and he calmly took the ball past Adrian before slotting in.

Moyes made a change by sending on Antonio and that paid immediate dividends as he scored within moments of coming on, taking a touch before slotting an angled finish past goalkeeper Loris Karius on a quick counterattack.

Liverpool regrouped and Adrian was in action again as he saved from Salah, Firmino and Mane in quick succession. Mane was then denied again, this time by a post, after being played in by Firmino, but made no mistake when converting a cross from Robertson.

