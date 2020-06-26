Liverpool boss hails All Blacks influence after Premier League title

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has hailed the influence of the All Blacks, inspiring his side to winning their first English football title in 30 years.

Under the management of Klopp, Liverpool last week claimed their first English league title since 1990, and their first of the Premier League era, their 86 points now insurmountable for second placed Manchester City.

Liverpool won the title with seven games left to play, a new record for English sides in the Premier League.

Speaking to media, though, Klopp hailed the influence of the All Blacks on his team approach, having watched a rugby documentary.

In particular, the German manager took on board the approach of putting the jersey first.

"I was completely impressed by these big fellas and how they spoke about [the jersey]," Klopp told media ahead of his side's Premier League match against Manchester City tomorrow morning.

"At that time, the All Blacks were, 100 per cent, by far the best rugby team in the world and it was a really impressive thing.

"[They were] all full amateurs, they worked as butchers, as builders and all that stuff, but these pretty impressive guys, they spoke about their past and what it meant to them to play for this team."

Klopp also revealed the All Blacks' influence dating back to his early days as a manager in Germany, beginning his Bundesliga coaching career with FSV Mainz.

"They were the All Blacks and Mainz, the main colour is red, so we made ourselves the 'All Reds'. Nobody noticed that because we were a small club and a small team but for us it was big.

"That's how it started for that team. I don't how much the influence was of that, but if you asked the players of that time they would say they really liked it and it gave us the chance, from a team nobody is interested in, to become a team that at least we were really interested in. That helped us."