 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Football


Liverpool and Tottenham trade breath-taking late goals in thrilling Premier League draw

share

Source:

Associated Press

Harry Kane scored an injury-time penalty after missing from the spot late in normal time to rescue a 2-2 draw for Tottenham against Liverpool in a dramatic Premier League game this morning.

Mohamed Salah, who opened the scoring for Liverpool in the third minute, looked like he'd clinched victory with a wonderful individual goal in the first minute of injury time.

Victor Wanyama and Mohamed Salah both had mesmerising moments in the 2-2 draw.
Source: SKY

There was still time for Virgil van Dijk to trip Erik Lamela in the area — a foul only awarded following the intervention of the assistant referee — and Kane converted his second penalty of the game in the fifth minute of stoppage time.

Kane had a poor spot kick palmed away by goalkeeper Loris Karius in the 87th minute when the score was 1-1 and looked to the skies after Salah made it 2-1, thinking he'd cost his side.

Victor Wanyama equalized for Tottenham with an unstoppable 30-meter strike in the 80th, moments after coming on as a substitute.

Two points still separate the teams in the race for Champions League qualification, with Liverpool in third and Tottenham in fifth place.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:15
1
Johnny Reid’s swerve to reduce the impact prevented what could’ve been a horrific incident.

Watch: Kiwi driver lucky to walk away from high-speed crash at chaotic Bathurst


00:15
2
Fiji have beaten South Africa 24-17 to win the Cup final in Hamilton.

As it happened: Classy Fiji edge South Africa to win thrilling Cup final in Hamilton Sevens


3
New Zealand's Finn Allen celebrates a century in the Under 19 Cricket World Cup match, New Zealand vs West Indies, Bay Oval, Tauranga, Saturday, January 13, 2018. Copyright photo: Kerry Marshall / www.photosport.nz

Kiwi batsman named in u19 World Cup tournament team, second-place Aussies snubbed

00:15
4
Sam Simmonds bolted through the defence off the back of a maul to score in the 46-15 win.

England No.8 scores brilliant breakaway try in big Six Nations win over Italy

00:15
5
Fiji have beaten South Africa 24-17 to win the Cup final in Hamilton.

Fiji come up with magical play to steal victory over South Africa in Hamilton Sevens Cup final

00:36
Mike Daisley says people should be very cautious, as rivers in New Zealand can rise and flow very quickly.

'Wait it out' - caution urged after tragic drowning of teens in swollen West Auckland river

New Zealand rivers can rise fast, the Mountain Safety Council says, and even knee-deep water can prove deadly.

02:36
Only seven survivors have been found and family members have attended a church service in Auckland.

Opinion: How many more preventable disasters do we need to see in the Pacific?

1 NEWS Pacific correspndent Barbara Dreaver says the Kiribati ferry disaster again shows resources for domestic shipping and ferry services are appalling in the Pacific.

02:42
Two teenage boys swimming with three others were swept away and drowned.

Watch: 'It was a miracle' - intensive care paramedic describes difficult Waitakere rescue operation

Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter crewman Russell “Rusty” Clark says survivors were lucky to escape a swollen river.

00:15
Fiji have beaten South Africa 24-17 to win the Cup final in Hamilton.

As it happened: Classy Fiji edge South Africa to win thrilling Cup final in Hamilton Sevens

Fiji have beaten South Africa 24-17 in the Cup final at first Hamilton Sevens at Waikato Stadium.

00:59
Two bodies have been located in a river in Waitakere near where three people were reported missing after being swept away.

'The brother that was always there for me' - friends pay tribute to teens who died in Waitakere Ranges flash flood

Two made it to safety, and a third was winched to safety by the Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 