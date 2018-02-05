Liverpool and Tottenham trade breath-taking late goals in thrilling Premier League draw

Harry Kane scored an injury-time penalty after missing from the spot late in normal time to rescue a 2-2 draw for Tottenham against Liverpool in a dramatic Premier League game this morning.

Mohamed Salah, who opened the scoring for Liverpool in the third minute, looked like he'd clinched victory with a wonderful individual goal in the first minute of injury time.

There was still time for Virgil van Dijk to trip Erik Lamela in the area — a foul only awarded following the intervention of the assistant referee — and Kane converted his second penalty of the game in the fifth minute of stoppage time.

Kane had a poor spot kick palmed away by goalkeeper Loris Karius in the 87th minute when the score was 1-1 and looked to the skies after Salah made it 2-1, thinking he'd cost his side.

Victor Wanyama equalized for Tottenham with an unstoppable 30-meter strike in the 80th, moments after coming on as a substitute.