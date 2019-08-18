Liverpool and Everton frontrunners after wild night of EPL results

It's like the clock has been wound back 35 years with Liverpool and Everton as the English league frontrunners.

Liverpool's Roberto Firmino celebrates scoring another goal. Source: Associated Press

Seeing Liverpool at the top of the Premier League is a more familiar sight.

A 7-0 rout of Crystal Palace on Saturday was the type of ruthless attacking display that helped Jürgen Klopp end the team's 30-year title drought last season.

Everton hasn't won the league since 1985 and 1987 when they sandwiched a runner-up season to its neighbor.

A 2-1 victory over Arsenal was Everton's third success in eight days, taking Carlo Ancelotti's side up to second, five points behind the champions.

Everton can be overtaken by either Tottenham or Leicester, who meet on Sunday.

Staying in the top four would be significant not only as a sporting achievement but also financially for Everton, given the club reported losses of 140 million pounds ($185 million) in the last financial year — in part due to the pandemic.

Liverpool and Everton are among only four of the 20 Premier League clubs allowed fans — albeit only 2,000 —- due to coronavirus restrictions. Southampton was also allowed a crowd on Saturday but still lost to Manchester City 1-0.

Surprisingly, though, it is Southampton in fifth place — a place and a point ahead of Pep Guardiola's expensively assembled City side that won the 2018 and 2019 titles.