TODAY |

Liverpool advance in FA Cup after teenager's wonder strike earns derby victory

Source:  Associated Press

A wonder goal from a locally born teenager swept Liverpool into the fourth round of the FA Cup and extended Everton’s 20-year barren run at Anfield.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Curtis Jones' goal was enough for a 1-0 victory over Everton. Source: SKY

It was a familiar result in a Merseyside derby - Liverpool still haven’t lost at home to Everton in any competition since 1999 - but an unfamiliar scorer in the 1-0 win.

The highly rated Curtis Jones, a jinking and technically gifted 18-year-old winger who joined the club at the age of 6, was one of a number of youth players selected by Liverpool as Jurgen Klopp rested his superstars.

Jones marked a rare start in the senior team by curling a 20-metre shot in off the underside of the crossbar in the 71st minute.

Anfield erupted, and Jones headed straight for Klopp as he celebrated a goal he might never top even at this early stage of his career.

Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti fielded a strong lineup, a rare move by a Premier League manager in the FA Cup these days, but wasn’t rewarded despite his team creating three great first-half chances that were hit straight at Liverpool goalkeeper Adrian.

Football
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:30
Canterbury batsman plunders six sixes in an over, fourth person to do so in T20 cricket
2
Smiling Steven Adams gives himself a fist pump after drawing offensive foul in OKC's win over Cavs
3
Kiwi debutant Glenn Phillips earns Steve Smith comparisons in first Test knock
4
Black Caps' woes continue as Aussie bowlers dominate on day three of Test
5
Toronto Wolfpack blown away by 'training freak' Sonny Bill Williams
MORE FROM
Football
MORE

US men's football team cancel plan to train in Qatar due to 'developing situation in the region'

Tottenham striker Harry Kane ruled out for extended period with torn hamstring

All White Tim Payne becomes latest player to re-sign with Phoenix
01:01

Phoenix skipper Steven Taylor targeting trophies after signing new contract