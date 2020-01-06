Liverpool advance in FA Cup after teenager's wonder strike earns derby victory

A wonder goal from a locally born teenager swept Liverpool into the fourth round of the FA Cup and extended Everton’s 20-year barren run at Anfield.

It was a familiar result in a Merseyside derby - Liverpool still haven’t lost at home to Everton in any competition since 1999 - but an unfamiliar scorer in the 1-0 win.

The highly rated Curtis Jones, a jinking and technically gifted 18-year-old winger who joined the club at the age of 6, was one of a number of youth players selected by Liverpool as Jurgen Klopp rested his superstars.

Jones marked a rare start in the senior team by curling a 20-metre shot in off the underside of the crossbar in the 71st minute.

Anfield erupted, and Jones headed straight for Klopp as he celebrated a goal he might never top even at this early stage of his career.