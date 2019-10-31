TODAY |

Liverpool advance in Carabao Cup after wild 10-goal clash with Arsenal goes to shootout

Associated Press
After 19 goals on a wild night at Anfield — nine in a penalty shootout — Liverpool ousted Arsenal in the League Cup to reach the quarterfinals.

Arsenal was moments away from advancing in regulation time this morning until Divock Origi's equalizer in the fourth minute of stoppage time made it 5-5.

Then, only Arsenal midfielder Dani Ceballos missed his penalty, allowing teenager Curtis Jones to seal Liverpool's progress with 5-4 shootout victory this morning.

There was less drama at Stamford Bridge but still a stunning winning goal. Marcus Rashford struck a free kick from 30 yards that dipped high into the net to clinch a 2-1 win for Manchester United against Chelsea after the striker's first-half penalty had been canceled out by Michy Batshuayi.

Aston Villa also advanced after Anwar El Ghazi and Ahmed Elmohamady scored in a 2-1 victory over Wolverhampton.

Holder Manchester City, Everton and Leicester joined lower-league sides Colchester and Oxford in reaching the quarterfinals on Tuesday.

After the scores were tied 5-5, it took a shootout for the Reds to advance to the quarter-finals. Source: SKY
