Live: World Cup - Germany v Sweden: Superb finish from Swedish striker heaps more pressure on cup holders

Welcome to One News Now's live updates for the crunch World Cup clash between Germany and Sweden.

Germany 0 - 1 Sweden

6:47am: Halftime - Nueur produces a great save off the last kick of the first half. It's dire straights for the Germans at halftime.

6:44am: Another great chance for Sweden! But Larsson couldn't pull off the final turn before shooting.

6:39am: Olsen with a terrific double save! The first came off a deflection with the Swedish goalkeeper managing to get down again.

6:32am: Gooooaaal! Sweden have scored! Toivonen managed to chest a cross down before lifting it over with Neuer with a superb inch-perfect lob. That's an unbelievable finish.

6:28am: A Toivonen header is deflected out by a German for a corner.

6:12am: Sweden with a great chance! Berg was left one-on-one with Neuer on the break but the German keeper pulled off the save. Actually it was Boateng who made a challenge from behind and the Swedes were appealing for a penalty. They had a pretty good case too.

6:09am: The Swedish defence was again called upon, having to clear a German cross.

6:06am: Germany looked vulnerable with a Swedish counter but the current holders managed to snuff it out. Germany will want to avoid that having looked vulnerable on the break against Mexico.

6:02am: Germany denied! The Swedes cleared off their line to deny to Draxler.

6:00am: We're underway. Germany immediately control possession and a cross from Muller flies across an empty box, at least for the Germans. A Swedish throw.

5.55am: The teams will line up as follows.

GER: Neuer (Gk) (C) 3 Hector 7 Draxler 8 Kroos 9 Werner 11 Reus 13 Müller 16 Rüdiger 17 Boateng 18 Kimmich 19 Rudy

SWE: Olsen (gk) 2 Lustig 3 Lindelöf 4 Granqvist (c) 6 Augustinsson 7 Larsson 8 Ekdal 9 Berg 10 Forsberg 17 Claesson 20 Toivonen

5.50am: The Germans must avoid defeat of they will head home at the end of the group stages. The current World Cup holders were stunned by Mexico in their opening match.

The were dealt another blow with defender Mats Hummels ruled out with injury.

On the other side, Sweden beat South Korea in their opening match.