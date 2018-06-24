 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Football


Live: World Cup - Germany v Sweden: Superb finish from Swedish striker heaps more pressure on cup holders

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Welcome to One News Now's live updates for the crunch World Cup clash between Germany and Sweden.

Germany 0 - 1 Sweden

6:47am: Halftime - Nueur produces a great save off the last kick of the first half. It's dire straights for the Germans at halftime. 

6:44am: Another great chance for Sweden! But Larsson couldn't pull off the final turn before shooting. 

6:39am: Olsen with a terrific double save! The first came off a deflection with the Swedish goalkeeper managing to get down again. 

6:32am: Gooooaaal! Sweden have scored! Toivonen managed to chest a cross down before lifting it over with Neuer with a superb inch-perfect lob. That's an unbelievable finish.  

6:28am: A Toivonen header is deflected out by a German for a corner. 

6:12am: Sweden with a great chance! Berg was left one-on-one with Neuer on the break but the German keeper pulled off the save. Actually it was Boateng who made a challenge from behind and the Swedes were appealing for a penalty. They had a pretty good case too. 

6:09am: The Swedish defence was again called upon, having to clear a German cross. 

6:06am: Germany looked vulnerable with a Swedish counter but the current holders managed to snuff it out. Germany will want to avoid that having looked vulnerable on the break against Mexico. 

6:02am: Germany denied! The Swedes cleared off their line to deny to Draxler. 

6:00am: We're underway. Germany immediately control possession and a cross from Muller flies across an empty box, at least for the Germans. A Swedish throw. 

5.55am: The teams will line up as follows.

GER: Neuer (Gk) (C) 3 Hector 7 Draxler 8 Kroos 9 Werner 11 Reus 13 Müller 16 Rüdiger 17 Boateng 18 Kimmich 19 Rudy

SWE: Olsen (gk) 2 Lustig 3 Lindelöf 4 Granqvist (c) 6 Augustinsson 7 Larsson 8 Ekdal 9 Berg 10 Forsberg 17 Claesson 20 Toivonen

5.50am: The Germans must avoid defeat of they will head home at the end of the group stages. The current World Cup holders were stunned by Mexico in their opening match.

The were dealt another blow with defender Mats Hummels ruled out with injury. 

On the other side, Sweden beat South Korea in their opening match. 

Germany's Thomas Mueller reacts at the end of the group F match between Germany and Mexico at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, June 17, 2018. Mexico won 1-0. (AP Photo/Victor R. Caivano)

Thomas Mueller after the loss to Mexico. Can the Germans bounce back?

Source: Associated Press

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:15
1
Tonga defeated Samoa 38-22 in their Pacific rugby league Test at Campbelltown Stadium in Sydney.

Powerful Mate Ma'a Tonga outclass gutsy Toa Samoa in huge Pacific Test clash in Sydney

00:15
2
The French were no match for the ABs at Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin.

Classy All Blacks dominate spirited French, score sensational set move try in final Test

3
NSW Blues player Vanessa Foliaki kisses her partner Queensland player Karina Brown after women's State of Origin match.

'Welcome to 2018' - NRL proudly defends posting image of QLD player kissing her partner, and NSW opponent, after women's State of Origin


4
Germany's Thomas Mueller reacts at the end of the group F match between Germany and Mexico at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, June 17, 2018. Mexico won 1-0. (AP Photo/Victor R. Caivano)

Live: World Cup - Germany v Sweden: Superb finish from Swedish striker heaps more pressure on cup holders

00:30
5
The Mate Ma'a Tonga's star prop appeared on the Channel 9 show last night with teammate Jason Taumalolo.

'Don't ever waste our time again' - Tonga star Andrew Fifita blasts The Footy Show

00:15
Tonga defeated Samoa 38-22 in their Pacific rugby league Test at Campbelltown Stadium in Sydney.

Powerful Mate Ma'a Tonga outclass gutsy Toa Samoa in huge Pacific Test clash in Sydney

Mate Ma'a Tonga defeated Toa Samoa 38-22 Campbelltown Stadium in Sydney tonight.

00:15
The French were no match for the ABs at Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin.

Classy All Blacks dominate spirited French, score sensational set move try in final Test

The All Blacks thumped a spirited French side 49-14 at Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin.

02:02
A major insurer has set a deadline of next week for homeowners to take court action.

Time nearly up for thousands of quake-affected Canterbury home owners who want to take legal action

A deadline of 30th June 2018 has been set by IAG for its claimants to file any court action.

01:20
She was also asked who the baby most resembled and if the couple had a name for her yet.

Jacinda Ardern's mum speaks after first meeting with granddaughter: 'Doesn't look like Jacinda as a baby' but 'such a little cutie'

She was also asked who the baby most resembled and if the couple had a name for her yet.

NSW Blues player Vanessa Foliaki kisses her partner Queensland player Karina Brown after women's State of Origin match.

'Welcome to 2018' - NRL proudly defends posting image of QLD player kissing her partner, and NSW opponent, after women's State of Origin

Karina Brown and Ness Foliaki embraced after they battled it out in the women's Origin showdown in Sydney last night.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 