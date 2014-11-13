LIVE: Mexico level scores after Chris Wood puts All Whites ahead

Welcome to 1 NEWS NOW's live updates of this morning's Confederations Cup match between the All Whites and Mexico at Fisht Olympic Stadium in Sochi, Russia.

64 mins: NZ 1 Mexico 1

McGlinchey stands over a free-kick, Mexico win the header and clear the ball away from danger.

61 mins: NZ 1 Mexico 1

Free kick for the All Whites right on the edge of the box! Tuiloma is bought down about 25m out from goal, Marco Rojas stands over it. He gets too much and the ball goes over the bar.

60 mins: NZ 1 Mexico 1

Mexico with another chance, Reyes' header from a corner is saved by Marinovic.

58 mins: NZ 1 Mexico 1

The All Whites make a change, Bill Tuiloma comes on for Clayton Lewis.

55 mins: NZ 1 Mexico 1

GOAL!!! Mexico are level! Raul Jiminez evens things up. Dane Ingham is nut-megged on the right as Mexico work the ball back into the box. Jiminez fires a stinging shot that Marinovic gets a hand on but can't keep out of the net.

53 mins: NZ 1 Mexico 0

Chance! Wood with another chance, a ball over over the top has the striker one-on-one with Talavera but he takes too long as the Mexican keeper comes out and gathers the ball at his feet!

52 mins: NZ 1 Mexico 0

This is all Mexico at the moment, they're dominating possession on the edge of the All Whites' box. Fabian goes for goal but shoots over the bar.

50 mins: NZ 1 Mexico 0

Mexico going for broke now. Aquino has a shot that Marinovic palms away to the left, Mexico get in another cross towards Dos Santos who curls a shot over the bar.

49 mins: NZ 1 Mexico

Fabian has a shot from distance that takes a wicked deflection, the ball bobbles up but again Marinovic saves.

48 mins: NZ 1 Mexico 0

Straight away Mexico on the attack. Peralta manages a header on target, but can't get enough power to test Marinovic.

46 mins: NZ 1 Mexico 0

Both sides are back out there and ready to go again. New Zealand just 45 minutes away from what could be one of their greatest ever victories. Mexico get the second half underway.

HALFTIME: NZ 1 Mexico 0

Mexico trying to close out the first half on top. They lose the ball and New Zealand counter! Wood's through on goal again but Talavera comes off his line and punches.

Mexico counter but New Zealand survive to finish the first half on top.

44 mins: NZ 1 Mexio 0

Thomas wins the ball in the Mexican half, he gets the ball away to Rojas who goes over the top looking for Wood! The striker can't control the ball and loses the ball as Herrera sweeps up for Mexico, this game has come to life all of a sudden!

42 mins: NZ 1 Mexico 0

GOAL!!! Chris Wood breaks the deadlock! Lewis fires a pass that splits the Mexican defence to Wood, who's timed his run to perfection and doesn't miss his chance, he slots the ball past Talavera to give New Zealand the lead.

37 mins: NZ 0 Mexico 0

McGlinchey stands over a free kick, Mexico head the ball clear. Boxall takes a long throw into the Mexican box but again Mexico get rid of the danger.

32 mins: NZ 0 Mexico 0

Marco Rojas takes the corner and the All Whites go close again! Smith and Wood are scrambling for the ball in the box but Mexico clear and try to counter.

Damm with the ball out wide and beats Wynne to put in a cross. Boxall heads the ball out of danger.

29 mins: NZ 0 Mexico 0

Chance! Wood has a one-on-one! Ingham puts in a brilliant ball and Wood has a shot! Talavera makes a great save! Salcedo is down injured for Mexico, the Mexican manager is furious that play was allowed to continue after his player went down.

The two managers are at each other now! Salcedo looks in a lot of pain here, it looks like his elbow. The medical staff are on the field giving him treatment. He's going to have to come off here, and he does so on a stretcher.

26 mins: NZ 0 Mexico 0

Ryan Thomas is carded after a poor tackle on Fabian, first yellow card of the match.

25 mins: NZ 0 Mexico 0

NZ have a corner as Aquino sees Lewis' pass out into touch. Rojas to take. Mexico have trouble clearing the ball, but Smith and Alanis come together in the air as Mexico are awarded a free kick. Mexico with 62% of possession.

23 mins: NZ 0 Mexico 0

Ingham and Rojas attack down the right, they work the ball back infield towards Thomas who manages to win a throw in on the left.

Wynne takes again and goes back to Smith, who goes back to Marinovic. NZ playing out from the back. Wood can't control the ball and Mexico have possession once again.

21 mins: NZ 0 Mexico 0

Mexico have a free kick that they try to take quickly. Thomas intercepts and the All Whites try to break through Rojas! Mexico win the ball back but Jiminez handles the ball down New Zealand's right.

Chris Wood wins a throw in on the left for New Zealand. Wynne takes and gives it back to Wood. The ball goes out for a corner. Rojas takes and Smith has a header on target, Talavera makes a comfortable save.

17 mins: NZ 0 Mexico 0

Mexico charging forward! Dos Santos has a shot that Tommy Smith blocks, the ball works out to Reyes who curls a shot wide, Mexico have a corner.

14 mins: NZ 0 Mexico 0

Tommy Smith brings down Diego Reyes, Mexico have a free kick in a threatening position. Dos Santos and Fabian standing over the dead ball, they play the ball to Damm out wide, who puts in a cross that Deklan Wynne clears.

The danger's not over! Mexico get a cross in down the left and Dos Santos heads just wide of goal! The All Whites lucky there.

11 mins: NZ 0 Mexico 0

Chance for New Zealand! McGlinchey takes a free kick that Boxall heads on towards Wood, who takes his touch too far as Mexico see the danger out for a corner!

From the corner, Durante gets a free header but can't get his effort on target, best chance of the match for either side.

9 mins: NZ 0 Mexico 0

Ingham gives away a free kick down NZ's right with a poor tackle on Dos Santos. Mexico happy to keep hold of the ball rather than just launch it forwards towards the All Whites' goal.

6 mins: NZ 0 Mexico 0

Tommy Smith makes a perfect sliding tackle on Peralta to break down a Mexican attack, New Zealand have had most of possession so far but Mexico are keeping calm without the ball.

4 mins: NZ 0 Mexico 0

Peralta and Durante clash again, this time the free kick goes in favour of New Zealand. Ryan Thomas has a shot from a long way out that doesn't trouble the keeper.

2 mins: NZ 0 Mexico 0

Mexico have a free kick after elbowing Peralta going up for a high ball. The All Whites regain possession and play back to Marinovic, who clears to safety.

KICK OFF!

Chris Wood gets things underway! He passes back to McGlinchey who fires a long ball towards the Mexican keeper, who claims the ball safely.

5:53am

Both teams making their way out of the tunnel, a huge number of Mexican supporters in the crowd roar as their team make their way out. The two anthems will play before kick off.

5:49am

So young Dane Ingham starts in place of Kip Colvey in the crucial right wing back spot for New Zealand in a 5-3-2 formation.

Mexico have named a rotated side from their 2-2 draw with Portugal, key striker Javier Hernandez won't start the match. However Oribe Peralta will play up front, All Whites fans may remember his goal scoring heroics from the 2014 World Cup qualification campaign.

5:41am

Both sides have named their confirmed line-ups for this crucial match:

NZ: 1. Stefan Marinovic, 16. Dane Ingham, 22. Andrew Durante, 20. Tommy Smith, 5. Michael Boxall, 3. Deklan Wynne, 8. Michael McGlinchey, 15. Clayton Lewis. 14. Ryan Thomas, 11. Marco Rojas, 9. Chris Wood (c).

Mexico: 12. Alfredo Talavera, 2. Nestor Araujo, 3. Carlos Salcedo, 5. Diego Reyes (c), 8. Marco Fabian, 9. Raul Jiminez, 10. Giovanni Dos Santos, 17. Juergen Damm, Oribe Peralta, 20. Javier Aquino, 23. Oswaldo Alanis.

PRE-GAME

Chris Wood in action for the All Whites Source: Photosport

At second glance, the All Whites weren't so bad against Russia at the Confederations Cup and can give Mexico some problems.

That's the assessment of defender Tommy Smith, who admits their second group match against the Mexicans in Sochi this morning has a sudden-death status following the 2-0 loss to Russia.

"It's our Cup final really," he said.

"If we don't win this game, or we lose this game, that's probably it for the tournament so we need to do all we can to get the three points."

Seasoned Ipswich Town centre back Smith initially felt deflated following the opening loss to the tournament hosts in St Petersburg.

While there has been criticism of New Zealand's one-dimensional tactics, Smith changed his tune about their performance after watching a replay.

"Obviously very disappointed in the immediate aftermath. But, having taken stock of the game itself, it wasn't as bad as it felt at the time," he said.

"We played well in patches, we were quite effective in patches and we had a couple of half-chances which, if we'd taken, it would have been a different ball game."

Smith says the performance was a step-up from their pre-tournament warmup matches which both ended in 1-0 losses, to Northern Ireland and Belarus.

World No.17 Mexico, who opened with a 2-2 draw against European champions Portugal, are formidable opponents who the All Whites know well.

Mexico won their World Cup qualifying inter-confederation play-off 9-3 on aggregate in 2013.

New Zealand were more competitive in a 2-1 loss in Nashville last year, a game in which the Mexicans were knocked off their stride by some effective pressing defence.

Smith didn't play in that match but says it has given the squad a boost as they prepare this week.

"That's part of our game plan. Anyone who's watched us over the last few games will see that we like to press and it will be no different against Mexico," he said.

"We like to think if we can win the ball high up the pitch, it will create better opportunities for us to score.

"The never-say-die attitude is inbred through all Kiwis and we'll keep battling right to the end."

Expected Line-Ups

New Zealand Expected XI (5-3-2): Marinovic (GK); Smith, Durante, Boxall, Colvey, Wyne; McGlinchey, Thomas, Rojas; Barbarouses, Wood