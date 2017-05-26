LIVE: Long night for Junior All Whites continues as USA add two more goals late in second half

Welcome to 1 NEWS NOW's live coverage of the FIFA U20 World Cup Round of 16 match between New Zealand and the United States at Incheon Football Stadium in South Korea.

83min: NZL 0 USA 5

USA GOAL! Insult to injury. Trusty dabs four times after scoring from the USA corner. It's rolled along the ground from the left corner into the box and Trusty appears to thump it home in the top right corner.

82min: NZL 0 USA 4

USA immediately attack off the gaolie kick. Ball comes down in the middle. USA play to right side. The ball comes into Trusty in the middle. He tries to control it but NZL clear with a kick behind the gaol. Corner to come.

80min: NZL 0 USA 4

NZL MISS! NZL finally get some possession and they look to convert down the left wing. The ball comes in for Bevan. He headers but it's high!

76min: NZL 0 USA 4

USA GOAL! Glad gets his second off the corner! Ball comes in from the right. It's high and lofted to the middle. NO ONE from New Zealand rises to challenge Glad and he headers it to the middle of the goal. Woud is caight off guard, he drops to try and stop the ball coming at him but he can't. It deflects off him and into the net. Things falling apart now for NZL who are visably upset.

75min: NZL 0 USA 3

NZL SAVE! Woud makes a great dive to stop Sargent as the USA immediately attack down the right wing off the goalie kick. It comes to the middle. Ball is lofted high, Adams gets it back, he flicks to Sargent on the right, Sargent in the box drills low with no one in front of him for the right corner but Woud dives and deflects it out for a great save. US corner to come.

74min: NZL 0 USA 3

NZL MISS! NZL get a rare ball in thanks to Cameron. The cross is high to the middle of the box. Dyer goes up, he connects with a header but it's wide of the left post.

73min: NZL 0 USA 3

Pressure of the occasion seems to be getting to the Kiwis. Odd choice as they kick to Sinclair who is marked off the free kick and he immediately loses the ball in the contest.

72min: NZL 0 USA 3

NZL have a free kick just inside the USA half on the right. If they are to spark a comeback, this is the chance.

69min: NZL 0 USA 3

USA CORNER! And STILL USA attacking! They cross it in off the corner to "U-S-A" chants from the crowd but Woud grabs it on the full cleanly. Great stop.

65min: NZL 0 USA 3

USA GOAL! Heartbreak as the USA score again. This time it's Lennon with solo brilliance down the right wing. He shows a lot of pace as he gets down into the box. Just before the ball sails out he unleashes a right boot on it and it fires beneath Woud's hands to the bottom left corner again. It's not looking good for Junior All Whites fans.

63min: NZL 0 USA 2

USA GOAL! WHAT A GOAL! Ebobisse makes up for the earlier free kick with a deadly right foot that has made NZL's night so much harder. A free kick from halfway is met by a header from Adams. It's high and floats into the box. Ebobisse recovers with his back to the goal. He shuffles left to free himself before ripping the ball high with speed above Woud. Nothing the Kiwi goalie could do there.

62min: NZL 0 USA 1

USA playing fast and loose now as they fire the ball in to the box on free separate occasions and three times NZL clears. The big thing is the US have taken momentum and pressure back from the Kiwis.

59min: NZL 0 USA 1

USA MISS! The free kick is high and wide. A shocker really from Ebobisse.

58min: NZL 0 USA 1

Sargent 'earns' a free kick for USA about 10m outside the box after going down in a heavy tackle.

55min: NZL 0 USA 1

NZL MISS! Dyer drops to his knees after a horrid finish. It's a great attack from NZL who truly caught the USA offguard. USA come flying in with two men to pressure Cameron with the ball near the right sideline but he gets a pass off to Dyer. Dyer puts Sinclair in space. He runs down to the right of the box. He thumps it low and into the box. Dyer is there with just the keeper to beat and he kicks it well wide of the left post off the right foot. Promising signs for NZL but there won't be many chances like that this game.

52min: NZL 0 USA 1

Henry Cameron is in for Noah Billinglsey. Free kick from Dyer on the right side of the field just past halfway. He fires it into the box but Klinsmann saws and brings it in.

48min: NZL 0 USA 1

NZL SAVE! Woud shuts it down after Adams makes a sensational run down the right side into the box. Two Kiwi defenders on him and he manages to outmanouver both and get the shot off. It's low for the bottom left corner but Woud dives and saves.

47min: NZL 0 USA 1

USA with ball to start the half and they immediately attack. De La Torre fires a cross in from the right but the Kiwi defence headers it away. USA retain the ball and attack down the left wing now. Lennon crosses, NZ deflect again. De La Torre gets the ball in the middle. he fires from the top of the Box but it's well high. NZ with a goalie kick to come.

HT: NZL 0 USA 1

USA have been clinical in this first half. They've had eight shots with three on target for one goal while limitting NZL to just three shots, none of which have been on target. Combine that with 61 per cent possession and the Kiwis have had very little chance to impact the game. They've had chances but the American defence is having a strong performance so far today. Woud has made some great saves and the one that got past isn't just on him. NZL will need to change their tac in the second half if they want to push an upset.

45+1min: NZL 0 USA 1

NZL CORNER! NZL have one last chance after a spirited effort from Dyer. The ball comes in but it looks like NZL's target is shoved and is shoved over or falls so it's an easy clear via a header for the USA.

45min: NZL 0 USA 1

Only one minute of added time but USA have the ball in hand.

43min: NZL 0 USA 1

NZL SAVE! A great save from Woud this time! USA with the corner and they opt to go away from the box with the in-ball. USA with the ball at the top of the box. They flick left to De La Torre, back into the box left again now that De La Torre is freed up. He fires it in low for the bottom right corner. Woud dives to his right and catches it cleanly.

42min: NZL 0 USA 1

NZL SAVE! USA with ball in hand are they are frustrating the Kiwis here by passing the ball around and starving them of possession. They finally spy a gap down the left wing. Palmer-Brown gets it. He fires it in from way left of the Box and it's an easy save for Woud.

39min: NZL 0 USA 1

USA SAVE! NZ have a free kick in the US half on the right wing. Beautifully lofted by Dyer into the box. Ashworth soars, he connects with his head, but it's saved again by Klinsmann.

38min: NZL 0 USA

NZL win a free kick after a great through ball by Billingsly to his skipper. Dyer runs onto it and he's immediately taken out by Williamson. Good chance coming up.

35min: NZL 0 USA 1

USA CORNER! Another corner coming up with the USA now playing with some excitement after breaking the deadlock. It comes in, NZ deflect it out of the box. USA are there, they fire off a shot from just outside the box but it's deflected again. Ball is high, headered by the US. ANother shot. Another deflection! The Kiwi backline doing all it can. Another header but Liddicoat gets to it first and clears. Great defence.

32min: NZL 0 USA 1

USA GOAL! Glad gets the opener! USA gets a corner after NZ are forced to kick the ball dead from a free kick. The kick comes in from the right corner. It's hard, it's low, it bounces, fooling a Kiwi defender in the process and sits up for Glad. He flicks it up onto his chest, holds it and brings it down for a rocketing volley into the bottom right corner.

30min: NZL 0 USA 0

USA attack down the right wing. Adams gets past his man, he runs it deep into the box, he flicks it back to the middle. There's two red shirts but they've BOTH overrun it! Great attack but execution goes begging. Dyer off and running.

27min: NZL 0 USA 0

Another good attack from NZ is foiled as they attack down the left side. Billingsly with ball in hand, he makes a run for the box but Redding makes a clean tackle and clears.

25min: NZL 0 USA 0

USA SAVE! Klinsmann goes down after making a bold save. NZ with a throw in near the USA box. They go big on the throw and it's Rogerson who goes for the header. He connects and Klinsmann leaps to pull it in and away from the top right corner.

24min: NZL 0 USA 0

USA with forward ball off a throw in but it's denied by the Kiwi backline. Ashworth makes the tackle and flicks it to Liddicoat who clears.

22min: NZL 0 USA 0

We apologise for the delay in updates. Just after the anthems finished the fire alarm in our Auckland building went off, meaning all coverage, including online, was stopped and staff were evacuated from the building. The good news is we're back, there's no fire and it's nil-all midway through the first half!

10:30pm: Starting XIs

NZL: Woud (GK), Liddicoat, Ashworth, Bell, Dyer (c), Billingsley, McGarry, Sinclair, Cox, Rogerson, Bevan

USA: Klinsmann (GK), Acosta, Redding, Palmer-Brown (c), Glad, Williamson, Adams, Lennon, De La Torre, Ebobisse, Sargent

PRE-MATCH

Myer Bevan of New Zealand and Denil Maldonado of Honduras battle for control of the ball during their FIFA U-20 World Cup match in South Korea. Source: Getty

The Junior All Whites will be looking to make history tonight as they face USA with a chance at becoming the first Kiwi side to reach the quarter-finals of the Men's FIFA U-20 World Cup.

But it won't be an easy task, with the American side coming in as top of Group F after exiting pool play with two draws against Ecuador and Saudi Arabia and a win against Senegal.

"They're a very good team and it will be another big challenge for us," Kiwi coach Darren Bazeley said.

"They topped their group and won the CONCACAF championship so the expectation will be on them. They're a team full of professional players and are organised, athletic, strong and technically very good."

But there are some changes needed to the impressive American line-up with three starters stood down for the match due to FIFA's Yellow card accumulation rule.

That means Tottenham defender Cameron Carter-Vickers miss the match along with midfielder Derrick Jones and fellow defender Aaron Herrera.

Arsenal midfielder Gedion Zelalem is also absent due to injury.

The Kiwis are dealing with loses of their own as well, with key figures Clayton Lewis and Dane Ingham called up to be part of the senior All Whites squad for the pre-Confederations Cup tour.

"We need to make sure we stay concentrated, disciplined, organised, work together and have that team spirit – if we get everything right on the day then we need a few players to have some quality moments. If we get that then we have a chance," Bazeley said.

The Junior All Whites last played USA in the 2015 U-20 World Cup in pool play where they lost 4-0.

SQUADS

NZL

GOALKEEPERS (3): Michael Woud (Sunderland FC/ENG), Cameron Brown (Waitemata/NZL), Conor Tracey (Three Kings United/NZL)

DEFENDERS (6): Sean Liddicoat (Coastal Spirit/NZL), Luke Johnson (Wellington United/NZL), Hunter Ashworth (University of San Francisco/USA), Reese Cox (East Coast Bays/NZL), Jack-Henry Sinclair (Wellington United/NZL), James McGarry (Wellington Phoenix/NZL)

MIDFIELDERS (4): Moses Dyer, (Northcote City/AUS), Joe Bell, (University of Virginia/USA), Callum McCowatt (Western Suburbs/NZL), Sarpreet Singh (Wellington United/NZL)

FORWARDS (6): Noah Billingsley (University of Santa Barbara/USA), Myer Bevan (Nike Academy/ENG), Logan Rogerson (Wellington Phoenix/NZL), Lucas Imrie (Loyola University Chicago/USA), Connor Probert (University of Kentucky, USA), Henry Cameron (Blackpool FC ENG)

USA

GOALKEEPERS (3): Jonathan Klinsmann (University of California; Newport Beach, Calif.), J.T. Marcinkowski (Georgetown; Alamo, Calif.), Brady Scott (De Anza Force; Petaluma, Calif.)

DEFENDERS (5): Danny Acosta (Real Salt Lake; Salt Lake City, Utah), Justen Glad (Real Salt Lake; Tucson, Ariz.), Erik Palmer-Brown (Sporting Kansas City; Lee's Summit, Mo.), Tommy Redding (Orlando City SC; Oviedo, Fla.), Auston Trusty (Philadelphia Union; Media, Pa.)

MIDFIELDERS (3): Tyler Adams (New York Red Bulls; Wappingers Falls, N.Y.), Luca de la Torre (Fulham FC; San Diego, Calif.), Eryk Williamson (University of Maryland; Alexandria, Va.)