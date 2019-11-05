LIVE: Irish level scores moments before halftime with scrappy All Whites

Welcome to 1 NEWS NOW's live updates of this morning's international friendly between the All Whites and Ireland in Dublin.

45min: IRL 1-1 NZL

Ireland gets things back underway. Hay has opted to substitute Reid for Tuiloma at the break.

HT: IRL 1-1 NZL

The All Whites will be kicking themselves that they've lost their lead no more than two minutes ago. They had done so well with such little ball and territory only to falter on a corner kick.

Still, the score is tied even though most stats heavily favour the Irish. The hosts have had more possession, more territory, more chances and more discipline but this All Whites side is rolling with the punches.

Stay with us folks, we'll be back for the second half shortly.

45min: IRL 1-1 NZL

IRL GOAL! Ireland work a corner kick and this time, they execute to perfection. Lofted kick comes in fron the left corner and Williams rises high to meet it. Puts it to the left of Marinovic and finds the net with ease. Ireland strike back just on halftime. How big will that be for the hosts?

41min: IRL 0-1 NZL

IRL SAVE! All Whites work the ball down their own right edge and Singh manages to find Wood at the back of the box in the middle of the pitch. The Premier League striker looks to fire one in but he's mistimed his kick and it's an easy save.

39min: IRL 0-1 NZL

Ireland straight back on the attack and this time they go down the left before taking a random shot from outside the box which sails well wide of the right post.

37min: IRL 0-1 NZL

Ireland earn a free kick after Boxall is penalised for a tough challenge down the right edge. They'll take it from about three metres outside the box far away on the right. All Whites put up a two man wall. The kick is lifted, there's an Irish head to meet it but sails JUST over the crossbar. The Kiwi lead remains in tact for now.

33min: IRL 0-1 NZL

Ireland are back on the ball now and once again, they look to slowly build up their attack from halfway but the Kiwi defence has been inspired by the lead they've found. Ireland go down the right edge and look to get the ball in but a good cross along the ground isn't met by and forwards. They try to recover it but the strike on-goal is deflected off an All Whites knee and back towards halfway.

29min: IRL 0-1 NZL

NZL GOAL! MCCOWATT SCORES!!! Kiwis get their first goal in over 500 days as they attack down the left edge with Cacace. He threads one into the box where there's three white shirts committed and McCowatt is the one that strikes. He puts it to the right of the keeper and it's in the back of the net. Despite minimal ball and territory, the All Whites are now in front!

25min: IRL 0-0 NZL

IRL SAVE! The All Whites pounce on a counter-attacking opportunity after the corner kick and it's a three-on-three as they may their way down the field. McCowatt gets the ball but a good challenge stops him from striking it well enough. Leads to a punch away from O'Hara and we remain scoreless.

24min: IRL 0-0 NZL

IRL CORNER! Ireland still hot on the attack and the All Whites are forced to tap Parrott's feed pass dead for a corner. It comes in... and the kick is overcooked, leading to a clearance to halfway.

21min: IRL 0-0 NZL

NZL SAVE! Ireland are immediately on the counter attack and Maguire sees he's got a chance after getting around his man down the right side of the field. He's one-on-one with Marinovic and the keeper drops to his knees to stop the strike from finding the net.

20min: IRL 0-0 NZL

A rare moment on the ball sees the All Whites work the ball to the right wing and a cross comes in for Wood but he can't bring it in. Ireland reclaim possession.

17min: IRL 0-0 NZL

Ireland thought they had a penalty after contact from Reid in NZ's box sees Parrott of all people hit the deck but the referee waves it off right away. Replays show a little shove but not enough to send a men to the ground that emphatically.

15min: IRL 0-0 NZL

There's bit of fire from Winston Reid as Troy Parrott clips him in the back of the leg. Must've been some back chat from the young debutatant as Reid is up and in his face. Ref eventually steps in and breaks it up with Reid getting the free kick.

12min: IRL 0-0 NZL

A crack in the Kiwi defence appears on the right edge and the Irish are through. The cross comes in and it finds Williams. He takes the shot at goal but misses well-wide with a soft finish. Not his best shot, that's for sure.

8min: IRL 0-0 NZL

Ireland have held all the control so far, camping out in the Kiwi half but as they look to move into the box they lose control of the ball through some good defence and the All Whites move it down the left wing. It doesn't last long though as the Irish reclaim the ball and move back to halfway to set up their next attack.

5min: IRL 0-0 NZL

And just like that, Ireland think they have an opening as they float one from the left in behind the Kiwi line but Bryne broke early [replays confirm it] and he's offside. Would've been a one-on-one with the keeper if he was onside.

3min: IRL 0-0 NZL

Energetic opening from the All Whites. They've come out aggressively against the Irish here and aren't afraid to contest possession whenever they can. It's stopping the Irish from threading many passes or building up to any meaningful attack with the ball going back and forth over the halfway line at the moment.

KICKOFF

NZ gets us going.

TEAMS

Here are the confirmed line-ups for both sides.

IRE: 1. Kieran O'Hara, 2. Lee O'Connor, 4. Kevin Long, 21. Ciaran Clark, 23. Derrick Williams, 20. Josh Cullen, 17. Jack Byrne, 8. Alan Browne, 10. Robbie Brady, 15. Troy Parrott, 7. Sean Maguire

NZL: 1. Stefan Marinovic, 2. Winston Reid, 3. Liberato Cacace, 5. Michael Boxall, 7. Joe Bell, 9. Chris Wood, 10, Sarpreet Singh, 12. Callum McCowatt, 14. Ryan Thomas, 19. Storm Roux, 22. Elijah Just

PREVIEW

The All Whites will play their first game in a remarkable 525 days when they take on Ireland in Dublin this morning.

It’s been a long time without drinks for the young squad, and for their two English Premier League stars Chris Wood and Winston Reid.

While Reid has been injured longterm and so not taking the field for West Ham, Wood has been in rich form for Burnley, scoring five league goals already this season – and a total of 25 in 72 appearances for the club.

He’s just re-signed with Sean Dyche’s side and while there were concerns Wood wouldn't feature today with a leg niggle, coach Danny Hay - in his first match in charge - has confirmed he'll play with a spot in the starting XI.