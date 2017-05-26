LIVE: FIFA U20 World Cup Round of 16 - Junior All Whites v USA

Welcome to 1 NEWS NOW's live coverage of the FIFA U20 World Cup Round of 16 match between New Zealand and the United States at Incheon Football Stadium in South Korea.

10:30pm: Starting XIs

NZL: Woud (GK), Liddicoat, Ashworth, Bell, Dyer (c), Billingsley, McGarry, Sinclair, Cox, Rogerson, Bevan

USA: Klinsmann (GK), Acosta, Redding, Palmer-Brown (c), Glad, Williamson, Adams, Lennon, De La Torre, Ebobisse, Sargent

PRE-MATCH

Myer Bevan of New Zealand and Denil Maldonado of Honduras battle for control of the ball during their FIFA U-20 World Cup match in South Korea. Source: Getty

The Junior All Whites will be looking to make history tonight as they face USA with a chance at becoming the first Kiwi side to reach the quarter-finals of the Men's FIFA U-20 World Cup.

But it won't be an easy task, with the American side coming in as top of Group F after exiting pool play with two draws against Ecuador and Saudi Arabia and a win against Senegal.

"They're a very good team and it will be another big challenge for us," Kiwi coach Darren Bazeley said.

"They topped their group and won the CONCACAF championship so the expectation will be on them. They're a team full of professional players and are organised, athletic, strong and technically very good."

But there are some changes needed to the impressive American line-up with three starters stood down for the match due to FIFA's Yellow card accumulation rule.

That means Tottenham defender Cameron Carter-Vickers miss the match along with midfielder Derrick Jones and fellow defender Aaron Herrera.

Arsenal midfielder Gedion Zelalem is also absent due to injury.

The Kiwis are dealing with loses of their own as well, with key figures Clayton Lewis and Dane Ingham called up to be part of the senior All Whites squad for the pre-Confederations Cup tour.

"We need to make sure we stay concentrated, disciplined, organised, work together and have that team spirit – if we get everything right on the day then we need a few players to have some quality moments. If we get that then we have a chance," Bazeley said.

The Junior All Whites last played USA in the 2015 U-20 World Cup in pool play where they lost 4-0.

SQUADS

NZL

GOALKEEPERS (3): Michael Woud (Sunderland FC/ENG), Cameron Brown (Waitemata/NZL), Conor Tracey (Three Kings United/NZL)

DEFENDERS (6): Sean Liddicoat (Coastal Spirit/NZL), Luke Johnson (Wellington United/NZL), Hunter Ashworth (University of San Francisco/USA), Reese Cox (East Coast Bays/NZL), Jack-Henry Sinclair (Wellington United/NZL), James McGarry (Wellington Phoenix/NZL)

MIDFIELDERS (4): Moses Dyer, (Northcote City/AUS), Joe Bell, (University of Virginia/USA), Callum McCowatt (Western Suburbs/NZL), Sarpreet Singh (Wellington United/NZL)

FORWARDS (6): Noah Billingsley (University of Santa Barbara/USA), Myer Bevan (Nike Academy/ENG), Logan Rogerson (Wellington Phoenix/NZL), Lucas Imrie (Loyola University Chicago/USA), Connor Probert (University of Kentucky, USA), Henry Cameron (Blackpool FC ENG)

USA

GOALKEEPERS (3): Jonathan Klinsmann (University of California; Newport Beach, Calif.), J.T. Marcinkowski (Georgetown; Alamo, Calif.), Brady Scott (De Anza Force; Petaluma, Calif.)

DEFENDERS (5): Danny Acosta (Real Salt Lake; Salt Lake City, Utah), Justen Glad (Real Salt Lake; Tucson, Ariz.), Erik Palmer-Brown (Sporting Kansas City; Lee's Summit, Mo.), Tommy Redding (Orlando City SC; Oviedo, Fla.), Auston Trusty (Philadelphia Union; Media, Pa.)

MIDFIELDERS (3): Tyler Adams (New York Red Bulls; Wappingers Falls, N.Y.), Luca de la Torre (Fulham FC; San Diego, Calif.), Eryk Williamson (University of Maryland; Alexandria, Va.)