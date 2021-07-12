LIVE: England take early lead in Euro 2020 final

Join 1 NEWS for live updates of the Euro 2020 final between England and Italy at Wembley Stadium in London this morning.

Luke Shaw celebrates scoring the opening goal of the Euro 2020 final at Wembley. Source: Associated Press

37min: ENG 1-0 ITA

England come right back down the field where Shaw manages to throw off his man and play in a dangerous ball across the face of goal. Italy manage to scrappily boot it away before it becomes of any more danger.

35min: ENG 1-0 ITA

Chiesa gets the ball on the right wing just past the halfway line. He beats two men and dribbles quickly through the middle, England are struggling to shut him down. He takes a left-footed strike from just outside the area that whistles past the right post! Oh so close to an equaliser for Italy!

32min: ENG 1-0 ITA

Here come the Italians now. Insigne makes a darting run towards the penalty box. England shut him down but the Italians retain possession and contiue to mount the pressure. Insigne gets it again on the left side of the box, but he overhits a pass to an overlapping Emerson and it goes out for a goal kick.

29min: ENG 1-0 ITA

Kane breaks away through the middle but Italy do well to recover and shut him down just outside the box. England play it back but lose it in midfield. Italy now trying to build some kind of rhythm now, something that they have really lacked so far in this final.

27min: ENG 1-0 ITA

Bit of a lull in play after the early drama. Neither team able to maintain possession. Jorginho has returned to the pitch.

23min: ENG 1-0 ITA

Things look like they're going from bad to worse for Italy as their midfield anchor Jorginho limps off the field to get treatment. He's not been substituted as of yet so hopefully it's nothing more than a knock.

18min: ENG 1-0 ITA

England well on top in these early stages. Italy just need to slow it down and build some rhythm. Plenty of time for them to get back into this game.

12min: ENG 1-0 ITA

Kane plays a nice ball across the park to Trippier again in acres of space on the right. His cross is poor but it goes out for a corner. Donnarumma swallows it with ease, but Italy need to do better to shut down that right flank.

10min: ENG 1-0 ITA

Trippier finds himself in space again on the right flank and swings in another dangerous ball. This time Italy manage to clear it away though.

7min: ENG 1-0 ITA

Italy are looking to hit back and are keeping England on their toes at the back. Chiesa is brought down outside the box and Insigne has a chance to curl one in from the dead ball. But it sails over the goal.

2min: ENG 1-0 ITA

ENG GOAL!! Early nerves for England as Maguire gives away a needless corner trying to pass it back. England clear though and counter attack. Kane finds Trippier on the right wing. He plays a cross to the back post where an unmarked Shaw half-volleys it into the back of the net!!! WHAT A START!

KICKOFF

Italy kick off and the crowd erupts! We are underway!

PREMATCH

England fans prepare for the Euro 2020 final. Source: Associated Press

Out comes the coveted trophy, carried by none other than Portuguese striker Eder, who scored the winning goal for his side in the 2016 final against France.

Wembley is packed in a sea of white, with the odd spec of blue. No matter the result, the atmosphere is going to be absolutely electric.

The teams come out of the tunnel to loud cheers and line up for the national anthems. Italy are first and unsurprisingly the players are belting it out full of passion and emotion. Cheillini lets out a roar at the end to signal he's more than up for this occasion.

Now come England. The stadium erupts as God Save the Queen rings out around the ground.

PREVIEW

It is the game all of England has been waiting for. A final. A home final. A chance at silverware for the first time in 55 years.

But it isn't going to be easy.

Italy are unbeaten in their last 33 games, including 27 victories, scoring 86 goals and conceding just 10. This is Italy's greatest unbeaten run in their 111-year history. Not even the great World Cup winning sides of 1982 and 2006 could match that feat. It's a massive change of fortunes from four years ago when they missed out on World Cup qualification for the first time in history.

Italy fans ahead of the Euro 2020 final. Source: Associated Press

England meanwhile have lost just once in their last 17 games at Wembley, and are unbeaten in their last 12 games in all competitions.

No team has ever won two penalty shootouts at the same European Championship.

Gareth Southgate has made one change to his starting XI from the one that played Denmark on Thursday. Kieran Trippier is coming in for Bukayo Saka, meaning they will play a 3-4-3 formation with Kyle Walker joining a three-man defence and Trippier playing further forward at right wing-back. Luke Shaw will also push forward on the opposite flank, while Phil Foden misses out through injury.

As for Italy, Roberto Mancini has named the same XI as he did for the semi-final victory over Spain. The experienced pairing of Chiellini and Bonucci will be tasked with stopping Harry Kane, while the likes of Chiesa and Insigne will be crucial in their efforts going forward. Italy lines up in a 4-3-3 formation, with a strong midfield combination of Barella, Verratti and Jorginho. Ciro Immobile leads the line.

England's Harry Kane, right, celebrates scoring his side's second goal during the Euro 2020 soccer semifinal match between England and Denmark at Wembley stadium in London Source: Associated Press

TEAMS

England: Jordan Pickford, Kyle Walker, John Stones, Harry Maguire, Kieran Trippier, Kalvin Phillips, Declan Rice, Luke Shaw, Mason Mount, Raheem Sterling, Harry Kane.

Subs: Jack Grealish, Jordan Henderson, Marcus Rashford, Tyrone Mings, Conor Coady, Jadon Sancho, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Reece James, Bukayo Saka, Jude Bellingham, Sam Johnstone, Aaron Ramsdale.

Italy: Gianluigi Donnarumma, Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Leonardo Bonucci, Giorgio Chiellini, Emerson, Nicolo Barella, Jorginho, Marco Verratti, Federico Chiesa, Ciro Immobile, Lorenzo Insigne.