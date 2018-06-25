LIVE: Colombia take the lead against Poland as both teams fight for their World Cup lives

Welcome to 1 NEWS NOW's live updates of the clash between Colombia and Poland in Kazan.

James Rodriguez. Source: Associated Press

Poland 0 - 1 Colombia

6:49am: That's halftime, colombia with the lead thanks to the goal from defender Mina.

6:39am: Goaaal! Mina headed home a lovely ball deleivered in by James.

6:36am: The Polish goalkeeper Szczęsny does well to turn away a cross from close-range at the near post. Probably the best moment we've had so far in terms of goalmouth action.

6:31am: Unfortunately, Colombia's Abel Aguilar has been taken off in a stretcher, replaced by Mateus Uribe.

6:14am: Still nil-all in Kazan, and we haven't had any great chances 15 minutes in.

6:02am: Poland have started well, winning two corners already.