 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lionel Messi becomes Barcelona's most decorated player with Spanish Super Cup win

Associated Press
Topics
Football

Lionel Messi won his 33rd title with Barcelona to become the most successful player in the Catalan club's history.

Barcelona beat Sevilla 2-1 in the Spanish Super Cup as Messi overtook Andres Iniesta, who had 32 titles when he left this summer for the Japanese league.

Ousmane Dembele scored a late winning goal with a blistering strike from outside the area. The 21-year-old France winger stunned

Sevilla's defense with a right-footed shot that hit the underside of the crossbar in the 78th minute.

Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen saved a penalty kick from Sevilla substitute Wissam Ben Yedder in the 89th after Ter Stegen fouled former Barcelona forward Aleix Vidal.

Pablo Sarabia opened for Sevilla in the ninth, when the video assistant referee overruled an offside call in the first use of VAR in Spanish competition.

Gerard Pique equalized three minutes before halftime when he finished off a free kick by Messi that hit the post and ricocheted off the back of goalkeeper Tomas Vaclik - and again off the upright - before falling to the Barcelona defender.

Former Bayern Munich midfielder Arturo Vidal debuted for Barcelona as a late substitute.

The Super Cup is played between the previous season's league and Copa del Rey winners. Since Barcelona won both competitions,

Sevilla played the match as the Copa runners-up after losing 5-0 in last season's cup final to Barcelona.

Played in Tangier, Morocco, this was the first Spanish Super Cup held outside Spain and the first time it was played as a single match, instead of a two-leg series.

In this Saturday May 27, 2017 file photo, Barcelona's Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring a goal during the Copa del Rey final soccer match between Barcelona and Alaves at the Vicente Calderon stadium in Madrid, Spain. Barcelona said Wednesday July 5, 2017, Argentina forward Lionel Messi has agreed to extend his contract that will tie him to the Spanish club through June 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Daniel Ochoa de Olza, File)
Lionel Messi celebrates Source: Associated Press
Topics
Football
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Autumn International, Twickenham, London 8/11/2014 England vs New Zealand All Blacks New Zealand's Ryan Crotty is held up short Photo: James Crombie/www.photosport.co.nz

'Their event is inferior' - British All Blacks critic says Six Nations superior to Rugby Championship
2

'I'm out' - Wendy Frew shares topless Kurt Baker-inspired snap after ANZ Premiership win
3

Steve Hansen declares 2018 Wallabies 'even more dangerous' ahead of Bledisloe Opener
4

Brooks Koepka claims first ever PGA Championship title, Tiger Woods second
5

Steel defend title after remarkable come-from-behind win against Pulse
MORE FROM
Football
MORE
00:14
The Reds surged to a 4-0 win over the Hammers at Anfield.

Is it their year? Liverpool thrash West Ham to open Premier League account in style
Paul Pogba

Paul Pogba's Manchester United future in doubt after Premier League opener
00:15
The promoted side fought back to earn a 2-2 draw with Everton.

Late equaliser sees Wolves pinch draw on Premier League return
00:15
The new-look Blues cruised to a 3-0 win over the Terriers.

Chelsea fire Premier League warning with opening demolition of Huddersfield

Junior Football Ferns dumped out of U20 World Cup with loss to Ghana

1 NEWS
Topics
Football

New Zealand have exited the Women's Under20 Football World Cup in France with a whimper, falling to a 1-0 loss in their final pool match against Ghana in Concarneau, France.

Needing at least a win, and other results to go their way, the Junior Football Ferns were up against it against their African opposition, with both sides playing out a goalless first half, despite the Kiwis having the better of the chances.

Striker Sam Tawharu had the best chance for New Zealand, forcing a great save from Ghanaian keeper Martha Annan. Grace Jale also had a chance to put the Junior Ferns ahead, however her header from a corner could only be turned over the bar.

In the second spell, it was Ghana that landed the first blow, as Grace Asantewaa's initial shot struck the crossbar, however Ruth Amina was on hand to head home on the rebound.

The result, coupled with France's 4-0 win over the Netherlands, sees New Zealand finish bottom of the group, with just one point from their three matches, coming in a goalless draw with the hosts.

The 1-0 defeat sends New Zealand home from the tournament in France. Source: SKY
Topics
Football
TODAY'S
FEATURED STORIES
Flax plant against stormy day background in Auckland, Sky tower in background.

Don't put out the washing - downpours due in Auckland, Hamilton and Tauranga today and overnight

'Ceremonial' RNZAF war plane loses engine power, makes forced landing on belly in farmer's paddock near Ohakea

'The signs are positive' for New Zealand's economy despite slowdown - Reserve Bank Governor

Simon Bridges says unchanged OCR shows Reserve Bank Governor's shaken faith in the economy

Northland principal begs for funding to help kids escape P-related suffering - 'Help now or build bigger prisons'

Manchester City begin Premier League title defence with win over Arsenal

Associated Press
Topics
Football

All that's changed for Arsenal fans is that they can no longer blame Arsene Wenger.

And Unai Emery will be relieved he doesn't have to come up against Pep Guardiola's Manchester City every week.

City rarely looked troubled by Arsenal as the champions opened their Premier League title defense with a 2-0 victory. Raheem Sterling cut through the defense with ease before putting City ahead in the 14th minute, and Bernardo Silva curled in the second in the 64th at the Emirates Stadium.

It was the first time since 1996 that Arsenal has opened a season without Wenger in charge. The "Merci Arsene" banner was the only indication that it has been a summer of transition at the north London club since Wenger was pushed toward resigning after 22 years in charge.

Catching City isn't the immediate target for the Gunners, who last won the title in 2004. It's just about returning to the top four - to qualify for the Champions League - after slumping to sixth in Wenger's final campaign.

Emery now has a clear sense of the task he faces, throwing his arms in the air in frustration as the goals were conceded.

It was a serene afternoon on the touchline for Guardiola, just like so much of last season which ended with City setting a series of Premier League records, notably by amassing 100 points.

The Gunners' new era began with a 2-0 loss to the reigning champions in London. Source: SKY
Topics
Football