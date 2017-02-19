 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Christchurch Port Hills Fire

Football


Lincoln make FA Cup quarter-finals for first time in over a century

share

Source:

Associated Press

Lincoln became the first non-league team to reach the FA Cup quarterfinals in more than a century by beating Premier League side Burnley 1-0 with an 89th-minute goal overnight. 

The semi-professional outfit stole a 1-0 win over their much fancied opponents to advance.
Source: SKY

Sean Raggett scored the most famous goal in Lincoln's 133-year history, with his close-range header at the far post adjudged to have crossed the line before Burnley goalkeeper Tom Heaton clawed the ball away.

Having already eliminated second-tier League Championship teams Ipswich and Brighton on its remarkable run to the last 16, fifth-tier leader Lincoln ousted a top-flight club that held runaway Premier League leader Chelsea to a draw only last weekend.

Lincoln's contingent of 3,210 visiting fans was singing "We're going to Wembley" 15 minutes after the final whistle at Turf Moor, in front of the team's celebrating players.

"It is unbelievable," said Lincoln striker Matt Rhead, who only four years ago was working for a company that made construction machinery. "When we started back in October, it was a dream."

The last non-league team to reach the FA Cup quarterfinals was Queens Park Rangers in 1914. Lincoln was playing in the last 16 for the first time in 130 years.

Lincoln City's Nathan Arnold, left, and Burnley's Joey Barton, center, battle for the ball during the English FA Cup, fifth round soccer match at Turf Moor, Burnley, England.

Lincoln City's Nathan Arnold, left, and Burnley's Joey Barton, center, battle for the ball during the English FA Cup, fifth round soccer match at Turf Moor, Burnley, England.

Source: Associated Press

Eighty-one places separate Burnley and Lincoln in English soccer's pyramid but there was no obvious difference between the sides on a chilly day in northern England.

Lincoln tried to play its passing game when it could but was tight at the back, even when Burnley threw everything at the visitors in a tense last five minutes.

In the end, the key moment came when a deep corner was headed back across goal and Raggett rose above a crowd of Burnley defenders at the far post to nod goalward and over the line — just.

"No excuses," Burnley manager Sean Dyche said. "We're unfortunately part of their fairytale."

Lincoln has made nearly $1.24 million from this cup run, putting the club back in the black for the first time in years. There will be much more cash coming its way after the quarterfinals, the draw for which is made on Sunday.

"It's brought the city together," said Chris Ashton, a lifelong Lincoln fan who helped organize supporters' coaches.

Another non-league team, Sutton, hosts Arsenal in a fifth-round match on Monday. Premier League sides Manchester City, Chelsea, Leicester and Middlesbrough take on lower-league opposition later today.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

01:00
1
The pair were given the honour of helping take Lauaki from his packed funeral service.

Sione Lauaki's All Blacks brothers Liam Messam and Jerome Kaino help carry coffin to hearse

02:02
2
More than 1000 people, including rugby's elite, gathered in Auckland to remember the 35-year-old.

Former All Black Sione Lauaki remembered as a humble, loving family man with a cheeky streak


01:53
3
Students from Kelston Boys High as well as those close to Lauaki combined to give the former All Black the send-off he deserved.

Watch: Sione Lauaki farewelled with spine-tingling haka

01:37
4
Lauaki was fare-welled today, with Stephanie Lauaki talking about the influene of the former All Black on their children.

'He was the person we all needed him to be' – Sione Lauaki's wife Stephanie's beautiful tribute

02:02
5
More than 1000 people, including rugby's elite, gathered in Auckland to remember the 35-year-old.

'We celebrate and mourn the loss of a great man' - Sione Lauaki remembered in Auckland

00:20
A huge storm is being blamed as the cause for the sinkhole opening up.

Watch: The extraordinary moment two cars are swallowed by sinkhole

A huge Pacific storm parked itself over Southern California and unloaded, ravaging roads, opening sinkholes.

00:22
Little Emil was at first confused, then delighted by being able to see.

Awww... Heartwarming moment Danish baby sees mum clearly for the first time

Baby Emil was confused at first, and then overjoyed.

Fire engine

No chemicals found in leak at a Waikato factory

Initial reports were that 1000 litres of nitric acid had leaked into a drainage system.


01:23
The video released by the NZDF shares their hopes and fears as they continue to dampen down hotspots.

Temporary access to homes in Port Hills fire cordoned zones given the green light

Residents will be able to retrieve essential items between 9am and 12am this morning.


00:25
Watch out Sydney, there could be a 16cm long spider in a park near you.

Why would you do that? Giant Huntsman spider released back into wild

The 16cm-long spider was named Behemoth.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ