'I like new challenges' - Cristiano Ronaldo completes move to Italian giants Juventus

Cristiano Ronaldo has insisted he remains as ambitious as ever as he prepares to leave his mark on Juventus after completing his $193 million switch from Real Madrid.

The 33-year was unveiled by the Serie A club after passing a medical earlier in the day.

"The nine years at Real Madrid were wonderful, but it's a brand new step in my life, so I thank all the supporters with my heart," he told a press conference in Turin.

"But I have to focus on this next step. I'm looking forward to playing. I'm very motivated, concentrated and focused on that.

"I'm going to try to show that I am a top player, as usual. I'm going to work hard in training. I don't think I have to show what I am more than that - you know my stats.

"But I am very ambitious and I like challenges. I don't like to stay in my comfort zone, I like to seize new challenges.

"After the experiences in Manchester and in Madrid, I'd like to mark the history of Juventus. I like challenges, again, and I hope everything will go very well."

Ronaldo revealed he had chosen to join Juventus rather than head for one last big pay day in the Middle or Far East.

"I'm here because it's a brand new challenge for my career," he said.

"It's a big club and usually players of my age go to Qatar or to China, with all due respect, so coming to such an important and outstanding club at this point in my career makes me very happy.

"That's why I'm very grateful to Juventus for this opportunity because I can go on with my career."

