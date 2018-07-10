'Like first day of school!' Former Premier League defender excited to bring talents to Phoenix

Wellington Phoenix have brought in a wealth of Premier League experience with their latest signing, but he’s still as excited as a child just to be here.

Thirty-two-year old former Newcastle United player Steven Taylor is the capital's latest recruit, and he’s already settling in with his new club.

"I can't wait to get started. Meeting the players, training this morning with the players it's excitement," he said.

"It’s like the first day of school."

The defender, who played close to 200 English Premier League matches is new coach Mark Rudan's first signing at the club.

Rudan said it’s Taylor's mentality that will add to the team environment.



"This club's got a lot to prove. Everyone here's got a lot to prove. He's bought into that."

And Taylor is no stranger to adversity.

He was part of the Newcastle side that was relegated from the Premier League after the 2008/09 season and says that kind of experience can help coming into a new club.

"We deserved to get relegated but we bounced back because we had hungry players who had a point to prove, he said.