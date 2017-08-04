 

'It was like a Christmas present' - Dario Vidosic prepares for Melbourne City debut against Phoenix

A frank and hurt Dario Vidosic has opened up on his shock A-League exit from Wellington on the eve of his debut for Melbourne City against the Phoenix.

Dario Vidosic.

City coach Warren Joyce confirmed Vidosic will start on Saturday night at AAMI Park, where there will be no one more motivated than the Socceroo attacker.

Vidosic was appalled by his family name being "put through the mud", saying his assistant coach father Rado was forced out of the Nix by coach Darije Kalezic.

The pair moved to Wellington in a hope of renovating the A-League misfits but instead left the club in the week before Christmas.

"It caught us by surprise," the 30-year-old said.

"My father was texted and told that the coach said that they couldn't work together.

"There's a truth to that. Their playing philosophies were very different. The coach was very defensive and my father is more attacking minded."

While understanding of the professional clash, Vidosic said he couldn't abide suggestions that he and his father were "troublemakers".

"The disappointing thing is people, especially my father, have been made out to be a scapegoat with the lack of results," he said.

"I feel for my father. He's a man who loves football. He's worked with Ange who's the best coach in Australia and they were very successful together."

"(In round 10) against Brisbane Roar I was named captain which was an honour for me ... and was man of the match.

"It's not really something that a player that was undermining the coach would do."

After following his father out the door, Vidosic was immediately contacted by Joyce and City.

"It was like a Christmas present," he said.

Joyce said the Phoenix fall-out wasn't any of his business but he was grateful "because otherwise we wouldn't have an opportunity to sign him".

"He's a clever footballer, he's good technically. Bright, intelligent brain. Good touch, good awareness and scores goals," Joyce said.

