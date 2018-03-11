 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Football


Lethal Chris Wood bags double as Burnley bury West Ham

share

Source:

Associated Press

Tensions at West Ham reached boiling point during a 3-0 loss to Burnley on Saturday when some fans invaded the pitch while others vented their anger at the ownership at the Olympic Stadium.

The All Whites striker was on fire in his side's 3-0 win this morning.
Source: SKY

Ashley Barnes had just put Burnley ahead early in the second half when a fan ran into the middle of the pitch, left unchallenged until West Ham captain Mark Noble intervened and shoved him to the ground.

As that fan ran back toward the stands another two came on and were eventually led away by defender James Collins.

It was Burnley's second goal, scored by Chris Wood, which proved the final straw for hundreds of fans, who charged along the concourse between the tiers of the stadium they hate so much to gather underneath the directors' box to chant "Sack the board' and "You destroyed our club."

Joint-owners David Gold and David Sullivan, whose decision to uproot the club from its old Upton Park ground to the centerpiece of the 2012 Olympics is behind the anger, left their seats amid the turmoil.

Another supporter picked up a corner flag, ran to the center circle and planted it in the ground.

Police had to be positioned along the touchline and specifically around the West Ham bench, where more disturbances appeared to take place.

Wood scored a third goal as West Ham imploded on and off the pitch, with the team three points above the relegation zone.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:15
1
Murphy Taramai sealed the Blues' 38-35 win against the Lions in Johannesburg.

Watch as Blues score last minute winner in miraculous comeback win over Lions for first win of 2018

00:15
2
Les Bleus heaped more pressure on Eddie Jones' men with a 22-16 win in Paris.

France go wild after beating England to hand Ireland Six Nations title

00:15
3
The young superstar grabbed a vital double as his side claimed a 38-35 win in Johannesburg.

Rampaging Rieko Ioane carves through Lions for lethal solo try in Blues' fightback win

00:30
4
Warriors sizzle on attack and show resolve late to record a big season-opening win.

Watch: Perth hoodoo broken! Warriors deliver stunning tries, desperate defence in victory

00:15
5
The 28-8 win sets up a thrilling clash with England at Twickenham next week.

Ireland thrash Scotland to seal Six Nations title after England falter

09:27
The MPs battle out the biggest topics from this week.

Political Showdown: Should fruit and veg be GST exempt? Was Air NZ's Antarctica ad offensive? Nikki Kaye & Michael Wood debate

The MPs battle out the biggest topics from this week.

00:30
Warriors sizzle on attack and show resolve late to record a big season-opening win.

Watch: Perth hoodoo broken! Warriors deliver stunning tries, desperate defence in victory

New look Warriors score six tries to record first victory in Perth after 23 years of trying.

02:11
News that Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un have agreed to meet before may has shocked the political world.

Trump tweets: North Korea deal ''very much in the making'

The US President says "if completed" the deal will be very good for the world.

Solomone Kata of the NZ Warriors, Rabbitohs v Vodafone Warriors, NRL rugby league premiership. Optus Stadium, Perth, Western Australia. 10 March 2018. Copyright Image: Daniel Carson / www.photosport.nz

LIVE: Can the Warriors break Perth hoodoo against Rabbitohs in NRL's opening round?

The Warriors have lost all 10 games they've played in Perth. Can they turn it around tonight? Follow the action live.


00:30
The Hurricanes have beaten the Crusaders 29-19 at Westpac Stadium in Wellington.

Classy Hurricanes overpower injury-hit Crusaders, win riveting NZ derby Super Rugby battle

The Hurricanes have beat the Crusaders 29-19 in Wellington.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 