TODAY |

Leicester snap short losing streak with Premier League thrashing of West Ham

Source:  Associated Press

Leicester maintained its push for a top-four spot by beating relegation-threatened West Ham 4-1 in the Premier League this morning but lost leading scorer Jamie Vardy to an injury.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The 4-1 win didn't come without concern though after star Jame Vardy limped off injured. Source: Spark Sport

After back-to-back losses to Southampton and Burnley, Leicester looked back to its best as goals from Harvey Barnes, Ricardo and a brace from Ayoze Perez ensured the hosts maintained their hold on third place.

However, Brendan Rodgers' team had to endure a tense half-hour in the second half after West Ham captain Mark Noble made it 2-1 with a 50th-minute penalty.

But Perez restored the two-goal lead with another penalty in the 81st before adding the fourth goal seven minutes later.

The bigger worry for manager Brendan Rodgers was seeing midfielder Nampalys Mendy and Vardy limp off in the first half.

Mendy hobbled off in the 32nd minute after pointing to a spot below his left knee, with Vardy following suit 12 minutes later after initially trying to play on with a left hamstring problem.

Football
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:30
Manchester United 'an embarrassment' after latest loss, declares former skipper
2
Christchurch to stage 2021 Women's Cricket World Cup final as host cities announced
3
Ross Taylor defends Kane Williamson's captaincy after questions raised by Brendon McCullum
4
'They can see the standards he's set' – Blues' first-fives ready for Barrett arrival
5
Kiwi Chris Wood silences Old Trafford with superb finish as Burnley upset Manchester United
MORE FROM
Football
MORE
00:30

Despite red card, 10-man Arsenal salvage draw against Chelsea with late equaliser

Liverpool goes 16 points clear with 2-0 win over Man United

Chris Wood goal helps Burnley in come from behind win over Leicester

Phoenix's nine-match unbeaten run comes to an end against Brisbane