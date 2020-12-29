TODAY |

Leicester moves into second place in Premier League after draw with Palace

Source:  Associated Press

Leicester settled for a 1-1 draw at struggling Crystal Palace after Harvey Barnes' late equaliser in the Premier League.

Leicester's Harvey Barnes, left, and Crystal Palace's Nathaniel Clyne challenge for the ball. Source: Associated Press

Still, the point was good enough to move Leicester into second place on goal difference over Everton, whose match later was postponed after Manchester City reported new coronavirus cases.

Barnes fired a shot into the bottom right corner in the 83rd minute, beating Vicente Guaita, who earlier boosted Palace's hopes when he saved Kelechi Iheanacho's first-half penalty.

Wilfried Zaha’s volley from close range early in the second half put Palace ahead. It was his eighth goal of the Premier League season — already doubling his tally from 2019-20.

Playing their second game in three days, both teams rested regulars with Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers making seven changes from the starting lineup that drew 2-2 against Manchester United on Saturday.

Jamie Vardy has converted six of seven penalty attempts for Leicester this season but was on the bench when Luke Thomas was fouled in the area in the 17th minute. Iheanacho stutter-stepped and shot with his left foot but Guaita dove and saved it with his right hand.

Vardy came on as a substitute in the second half.

Football
