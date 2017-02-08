 

Leicester City sack manager Claudio Ranieri - eight months after historic EPL title

Reigning EPL champions Leicester City have sacked manager Claudio Ranieri a mere eight months after the Italian guided the club to a historic title win.

Claudio Ranieri

Claudio Ranieri

Source: Getty

Leicester have struggled in the Premier League this season, picking up just five wins from their 25 games so far, sitting just one point above the relegation zone.

However, the club have had success in Europe, currently 2-1 down on aggregate to Spanish side Sevilla with the second leg yet to be played at the King Power Stadium.

"Claudio led the Foxes to the greatest triumph in the club's 133-year history last season, as we were crowned champions of England for the first time," the club said in a statement.

"His status as the most successful Leicester City manager of all time is without question.

"However, domestic results in the current campaign have placed the club's Premier League status under threat and the board reluctantly feels that a change of leadership, while admittedly painful, is necessary in the club's greatest interest."

The news comes just weeks after the club publicly backed Ranieri amid speculation the Italian was in danger of losing his job.

Claudio Ranieri

EPL champions Leicester backing under fire boss Claudio Ranieri

