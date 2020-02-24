A-League's season restart in trouble after trio of clubs fail to leave Victoria for second-straight night

The A-League's restart is in serious jeopardy, following a farcical second night of attempted travel for three of the league's clubs.

Cameron Devlin dribbles past Andrew Durante Source: Photosport

Melbourne-based Western United, Melbourne Victory and Melbourne City were supposed to fly to Canberra on Monday night with Victoria currently facing a concerning growth in Covid-19 cases.

Those plans were cancelled when Canberra Airport was closed due to fog.

Last night, the teams attempted to get out of Victoria again, before the midnight deadline for the state's border closure.

They met at AAMI park and boarded buses for the airport but were stuck at the airport hangar for 1.5 hours.

Teams were reportedly informed that quarantine rules would have forced them to isolate in Canberra for 14 days, before being able to move to Sydney.

That forced another u-turn, with players returning home to await further instruction.

“We will now begin the process to seek exemptions from the NSW government to allow the teams to enter NSW for them to continue their season," FFA's Greg O’Rourke said.

“If we find it necessary to revise the match schedule we will do so accordingly and will announce once confirmed. However, at this time, the schedule remains the same.”

The first match since the lockdown is supposed to be Victory v United on Thursday 16 July.