 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Football


A-League targeting marquee signings after Fernando Torres' Sydney snub

share

Source:

AAP

Sydney FC might have missed out on Fernando Torres but CEO Danny Townsend remains hopeful they can hook another big fish to replace their two departed stars.

Atletico's Fernando Torres celebrates as he salutes Atletico supporters

Source: Associated Press

Despite a bold tandem bid from the Sky Blues and Football Federation Australia, veteran Spanish striker Torres has opted to continue his career at Japanese club Sagan Tosu rather than in the A-League.

With Keisuke Honda pricing himself out of the market, it seems likely that none of the initial six targets on the marquee shortlist FFA drew up two months ago will be lured to the competition.

But armed with the transfer fees from the sale of Bobo and Adrian Mierzejewski and a slice of FFA's $3 million marquee fund if they can find the right player, Sydney are refusing to give up.

"I wouldn't suggest the cue's in the rack as a league," Townsend told AAP.

"There's lots of players that we're looking at across the board and I think that as the World Cup concludes and players move around, like with all football transfer windows, people have got to be moved out to move people in and vice versa. That presents an opportunity.

"Obviously timelines for us are such that we've got to make commitments to your playing group and (coach) Stevie Corica deserves the right to get his playing group settled as quickly as possible.

"We're not going to wait too long, but we're also not going to stop looking."

One other name that has been floated is former English international striker Peter Crouch, who is regarded as a Premier League cult hero because of his lanky frame and affable nature.

But it's understood no A-League club has yet shown genuine interest in the 37-year-old, who is still contracted to Stoke City.

FFA's preference is to divide the marquee fund to sign multiple big-name players to replicate the buzz of season 2012-13, when Alessandro Del Piero, Shinji Ono and Emile Heskey all lit up the competition at once.

"I think we've all maintained as clubs, our collective goal is to grow the profile of the league. We all need that," Townsend said.

"And there's no doubt bringing players of Fernando's calibre to this country would do that.

"If that's with our club or another, we're very supportive of that."

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

1
France celebrate after reaching the Football World Cup final

France book spot in Football World Cup final with clinical win against Belgium

00:14
2
Samuel Umtiti's goal was enough for Les Bleus to earn a 1-0 win in St Petersburg.

Watch: France book spot in World Cup final after Samuel Umtiti nets clinical header to clinch win over Belgium

01:53
3
Salesi Rayasi gave up the game two years ago. Now, he's hoping to become a world champ.

All Blacks Sevens rookie's bizarre journey to the World Cup – 'I didn't feel like rugby was a passion for me'

00:29
4
The 25th seed came from a set down to defeat Camila Giorgi.

Watch: Serena Williams fights back in three-set thriller, advances to Wimbledon semi-final

00:15
5
The 123-run defeat means England take an unassailable 2-0 lead over New Zealand.

White Ferns fail with the bat, lose ODI series to England in second match

00:38
The rescue mission which spanned days was a success after everyone was rescued.

Thai cave rescue: Watch celebrations erupt as news hits that final boys trapped underground have emerged safely

The last four trapped boys and their coach were freed overnight, completing a mammoth 18 day rescue effort.

Chiang Rai province acting Gov. Narongsak Osatanakorn, who is leading the ongoing rescue operation of the soccer team and coach trapped in a flooded cave, talks to media during a press conference in Mae Sai, Chiang Rai province, northern Thailand, Tuesday, July 10, 2018. Thai Navy SEALs say all 12 boys and their coach were rescued from the cave, ending an ordeal that lasted more than 2 weeks. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)

'We are not sure if this is a miracle' - Success! Entire Wild Boars soccer team rescued from Thai cave underwater prison

The daring rescue mission in a flooded cave in northern Thailand has saved all 12 boys and their soccer coach, ending a grueling 18-day ordeal.


01:43
Two DHBs say a tax on unhealthy foods is overdue – but Mr Peters says people can run their own lives.

Winston Peters rails against 'namby-pamby state' potentially imposing a sugar tax, telling Jack Tame people can run their own lives

"We should be ensuring that people understand what's good for them and what's bad," Mr Peters told Breakfast.

01:56
Babies Lameko and Lanna died at the same hospital last week, within three minutes of receiving the vaccine.

'When I took my baby, she was strong and healthy' - heartbroken Samoan parents speak after deaths of two one-year-olds following MMR vaccination

Baby Lameko celebrated his first birthday with family around him, but just days later, they'd lost him.

01:49
1 NEWS' Kimberlee Downs with the latest from Chiang Rai, as four boys and their football coach await rescue.

Watch: 1 NEWS' Kimberlee Downs gives latest update from scene of Thailand cave rescue

Divers have gone back in to retrieve the last remaining boys and their coach.