A-League season to continue behind closed doors, Phoenix to play remaining games in Australia after self-isolating

Football Federation Australia has announced this afternoon that the A-League season will continue despite the coronavirus outbreak, with the Wellington Phoenix to play out the rest of their campaign in Australia.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The FFA said today the A-League will continue but it will be played behind closed doors for the final six rounds before a review is made for playoffs.

With the season still going, the issue surrounding the Wellington Phoenix and where and when they’ll play arose thanks to the 14-day self-isolation travel policies now in place in both Australia and New Zealand.

FFA chief executive James Johnson said at a press conference this afternoon the Phoenix will not feature in the next two rounds of the competition, with the games they miss to be rescheduled.

The same treatment is being given to the Melbourne Victory who will also be forced to self-isolate for 14 days when they return to Australia after playing the Phoenix in Wellington yesterday.

The clubs aren't allowed to train during the 14-day isolation period and face the prospect of playing four games in a two-week span at the end of the season.



"It's not helpful ... but both of those clubs are willing to participate," FFA's head of leagues, Greg O'Rourke said.

After the isolation period expires, the Phoenix will play the remainder of their games in Australia although no location has been confirmed yet.